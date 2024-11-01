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    • Chop, slice, shred, knead, whip and blend Chop, slice, shred, knead, whip and blend Chop, slice, shred, knead, whip and blend

      7000 Series Food processor

      HR7778/00

      Chop, slice, shred, knead, whip and blend

      This Philips 7000 Series Food Processor is the versatile solution for your kitchen needs. With its new innovative metal kneading hook, powerful 1300 W motor and one touch auto button for dough, making bread has never been so easy.

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      7000 Series Food processor

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      Chop, slice, shred, knead, whip and blend

      Create your favorite recipes with PowerChop & more

      • 1300W
      • Compact 4 in 1 setup
      • 3.4 L bowl
      • One touch auto buttons
      Double metal balloon beater for cream and egg whites

      Double metal balloon beater for cream and egg whites

      The double metal balloon beater together with the one touch auto button creates fluffy egg whites (up to 600% volume increase) and perfectly whipped cream (up to 200% volume increase). Creating delicious desserts has never been easier!

      Metal kneading hook for perfect bread dough

      Metal kneading hook for perfect bread dough

      Together with the strong motor, this metal kneading hook quickly forms a dough ball from your ingredients. Once the dough is formed, the innovative kneading hook works the dough with the right force and power to enable you to make the tastiest bread.

      PowerChop technology for superior chopping performance

      PowerChop technology for superior chopping performance

      PowerChop technology is a combination of blade shape, cutting angle and inner bowl that provides a superior chopping result in both soft and hard ingredients. It is also perfect for making purées and mixing your cake batters!

      One touch auto buttons for bread dough, whipping and ice

      One touch auto buttons for bread dough, whipping and ice

      In addition to the manual 12 speed + pulse control, this Avance Food Processor comes with 3 one touch auto buttons. To select them, simply turn the control dial to the "ON" position and press the one touch auto button. The motor then automatically sets the right speed and auto pulse functions for the best results.

      Dishwasher safe accessories

      Dishwasher safe accessories

      All Philips Food Processor accessories included in your box are dishwasher safe.

      Large-capacity bowl and blender jar for the whole family

      Large-capacity bowl and blender jar for the whole family

      The extra-large 3.4-liter bowl has a working capacity of 2 liters to handle up to 7 servings of soup, 7 eggs whites or 1.7 kg of dough. A 2.2-liter blender jar handles 1.5 liters of ingredients for up to 5 smoothie portions in one go.

      Stainless steel discs to slice, shred, granulate & cut fries

      Stainless steel discs to slice, shred, granulate & cut fries

      This food processor comes with an additional range of 4 stainless steel discs: 1 reversible shredding disc (fine and coarse) for all types of vegetables, 1 granulating disc for potatoes or cheese, 1 julienne disc for thin vegetable strips and 1 French Fry disc for thick potato strips.

      Citrus press and 6 glass centrifugal juicer with metal mesh

      Citrus press and 6 glass centrifugal juicer with metal mesh

      This food processor includes a professional juicing accessory. Thanks to its extra large feeding tube and patented large metal mesh filter, it can juice up to 200% faster compared with other food processor juicers. The patented micromesh filter made of stainless steel squeezes every drop to give you more juice. And thanks to its ergonomic design, it is quicker to clean and store.

      XXL 18cm discs for faster execution of all ingredients

      Thanks to the XXL discs (18cm), the Philips food processor will provide you a faster performance saving you time and effort while cooking.

      Technical Specifications

      • General Specification

        Primary Material
        Plastic
        Secondary Material
        Metal
        Pre-programmed settings
        Yes
        Functions
        Blending, chopping, Slicing/Shredding,Kneading,Emulsifying,Citrus Press
        Product type
        Food processor
        Certifications
        NA
        Capacity Basket
        NA
        Capacity Watertank
        NA
        Number of servings
        8
        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Interface
        Rotary knob,3 preset program buttons
        Cord length
        1
        Cord storage
        Yes
        Keep warm function
        NA
        Timer
        NA
        Technology
        PowerChop technology
        Integrated on /off switch
        Yes
        Adjustable thermostat
        NA
        Power light
        NA
        Cool-touch handgrips
        NA
        Dishwasher safe parts
        Yes
        Min temperature
        NA
        Maximum temperature
        NA
        Capacity level indicator
        Yes
        Pressure release valve
        NA
        Jar material
        SAN
        Blade Material
        Sustainless steel
        Rotations per minute (RPM)
        23000
        BPA free
        Yes
        Pulse function
        Yes
        Blades detachable
        Yes
        Ability to crush ice
        Yes
        Ability to blend hot ingredients
        No
        Recipe book
        No
        Noise level (standard)
        Lc = 88 dB(A)
        Noise level (power)
        NA
        Noise level (sleep)
        NA
        Internet connectivity
        NA
        Smart home compatibility
        NA
        Wi-Fi range
        NA
        Warranty
        2
        Heating time
        NA
        Compatitable with Dry-food
        NA
        Self-clearing functionality
        NA
        EU declaration of conformity
        Yes

      • Technical Specifications

        Power
        1300W
        Voltage
        230V
        Frequency
        50Hz
        Number in pack
        1
        Battery Product
        No
        Energy Efficiency rating
        NA

      • Compatibility

        Included Accessories 1
        Double side disc,Emulsifying tool, Jar
        Included Accessories 2
        Blade unit S-blade,Kneading tool
        Included Accessories 3
        Citrus press,spatula
        Related Accessories 1
        DFU
        Related Accessories 2
        QSG, Warranty card
        Related Accessories 3
        POS sticker

      • Safety feature

        Safety certification
        Yes
        Automatic shut-off
        No
        Temperature indicator
        No
        Automatic blade stop
        Yes
        Child lock
        No

      • Weight and Dimensions

        Product Length
        26.6
        Product Width
        25.5
        Product Height
        42
        Product Weight
        3.865
        Package Length
        39
        Package Width
        59
        Package Height
        49.5
        Package Weight
        10.583

      • Durability

        Case
        >90% recycled content

      • Country of Origin

        Produced In
        China

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      • Optional accessories not available in all markets.

      Payment

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      PayPal - payment method

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