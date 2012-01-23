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    • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort

      Viva Collection Food processor

      HR7761/00

      Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort

      This Food Processor has a 3 in 1 compact set-up with a 2.1L bowl (1.5L working capacity), blender and grinder mill. It also has 5 stainless steel disc inserts enabling you to effortlessly create a wide variety of your favorite recipes.

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      Suggested retail price: $129.00

      Viva Collection Food processor

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      Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort

      Create home made cakes, gratins, salads and more

      • 750 W
      • Compact 3 in 1 setup
      • 2.1 L bowl
      • Accessories for + 28 functions
      750 W motor for powerful processing

      750 W motor for powerful processing

      This Philips Food Processor offers a powerful motor with 2 speeds and pulse, providing power and control to prepare all your favorite recipes.

      PowerChop technology for superior chopping performance

      PowerChop technology for superior chopping performance

      PowerChop technology is a combination of blade shape, cutting angle and inner bowl that provides a superior chopping result in both soft and hard ingredients. It is also perfect for making purées and mixing your cake batters!

      Accessories to easily perform 28+ functions

      Accessories to easily perform 28+ functions

      The - dishwasher safe - accessories are a kneading tool to mix and knead batter and dough. A stainless steel chopping knife to prepare meat and vegetables. Various disc inserts to handle shredding and grating. Break resistant blender of 1L for blending, crushing and stirring different ingredients. An emulsifying disc to prepare food like whipped cream and mayonnaise. A chopper mill to grind e.g. coffee beans

      Break-resistant jar for intensive use

      Break-resistant jar for intensive use

      A 1.75-liter break-resistant jar has a working capacity of 1 liter for up to up to 5 smoothie portions at once.

      Up to 5 portions in one go

      Up to 5 portions in one go

      The generous 2.1L bowl (1.5 L working capacity) enables you to blend up to 5 portions of soup in one go.

      Form fitting couplings and tools for easy assembly

      Form fitting couplings and tools for easy assembly

      This Philips food processor is designed to be very easy to assemble. Its parts simply click together thanks to the clever form fitting design of the accessories.

      Disc inserts to slice, shred and granulate

      Disc inserts to slice, shred and granulate

      Simply select the right disc insert (slicing, shredding, granulating) to prepare your favorite food and click it on the disc holder.

      Sturdy base stands stable, even during kneading

      Sturdy base stands stable, even during kneading

      Sturdy base stands stable, even during kneading

      2 speed settings and pulse for maximum control

      2 speed settings and pulse for maximum control

      For best results, use the low speed setting (speed 1) to whip cream, beat eggs, create pastries and bread dough. The higher speed setting (speed 2) is well suited to chop onions and meats, blend soups and smoothies or shred, slice, grate or rasp vegetables.

      Dishwasher safe accessories

      Dishwasher safe accessories

      Color coded accessory and speed combinations

      Match the color of the speed with the color of the accessory for optimized results.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Blade unit S-blade
        • Coarse shredding tool
        • Coarse slicing tool
        • Emulsifying tool
        • Fine shredding tool
        • Fine slicing tool
        • Granulating tool
        • Jar
        • Julienne tool
        • Kneading tool
        • Mill

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1.0  m
        Capacity bowl
        2  L
        Power
        750  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Working capacity bowl
        1.5  L
        Frequency
        50-60  Hz
        Capacity jar
        1.75  L
        Working capacity jar
        1.0  L
        Capacity mill
        250  ml
        RPM blender (max)
        21000  rpm
        RPM bowl (max)
        1900  rpm

      • Design

        Color
        Oyster metallic

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        210x210x368  mm

      • General specifications

        Number of speed settings
        2 + pulse
        Product features
        • Integrated cord storage
        • Non-slip feet
        • Pulse

      • Finishing

        Material of main body
        Plastic ABS
        Material accessories
        Stainless steel
        Material jar
        Plastic SAN

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

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