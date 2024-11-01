If you enjoy healthy homemade meals but have a busy schedule, you’ll love our Philips Daily Compact Food Processor. We’ve designed this compact collection especially for hectic lives. You can quickly and effortlessly prepare great dishes.
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With more than 16 functions, there is no limt to what you can make: meals, bread, sauces and more. Use the high quality and multi-functional accessories to chop, puree and mince ingredients with the S-blade, or slice and shred with the 2-in-1 disc. Whatever you’re in the mood for, whip, whisk, knead and more.
Color-coded speed and accessories guide for easy matching
For perfect results every time, just match the accessory color to the same speed color. Use speed 1 to whip cream, beat eggs, make pastries and bread doughs. Speed 2 is ideal to chop onions, mince meat, make smoothies and more.
Smaller footprint and in bowl storage for all accessories
The compact Daily Food Processor takes up less countertop space, yet is fully equipped with all of the kitchen essentials that you can easily store inside of the bowl.