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    • Enjoy effortless homemade meals every day Enjoy effortless homemade meals every day Enjoy effortless homemade meals every day

      Daily Collection Compact Food Processor

      HR7310/00

      Enjoy effortless homemade meals every day

      If you enjoy healthy homemade meals but have a busy schedule, you’ll love our Philips Daily Compact Food Processor. We’ve designed this compact collection especially for hectic lives. You can quickly and effortlessly prepare great dishes.

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      Daily Collection Compact Food Processor

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      Enjoy effortless homemade meals every day

      with essential accessories and space-saving design

      • 700 W
      • 16 functions
      • 2-in-1 disc
      • In-bowl storage
      Powerful 700W motor for effortless processing

      Powerful 700W motor for effortless processing

      Our powerful motor can easily handle a variety of ingredients from bread dough to hard vegetables, cheese and chocolate. It also slices and shreds with ease.

      Fast preparation with large feeding tube for minimal pre-cut

      Fast preparation with large feeding tube for minimal pre-cut

      Fast preparation with large feeding tube for minimal pre-cut.

      Quick and easy assembly of all parts

      Quick and easy assembly of all parts

      Quick and easy assembly of all parts.

      All accessories are dishwasher safe

      All accessories are dishwasher safe

      All accessory parts can be put on the top rack of your dishwasher for easy cleaning.

      Convenient all-in-one appliance: knead, whisk, shred, slice

      With more than 16 functions, there is no limt to what you can make: meals, bread, sauces and more. Use the high quality and multi-functional accessories to chop, puree and mince ingredients with the S-blade, or slice and shred with the 2-in-1 disc. Whatever you’re in the mood for, whip, whisk, knead and more.

      Color-coded speed and accessories guide for easy matching

      For perfect results every time, just match the accessory color to the same speed color. Use speed 1 to whip cream, beat eggs, make pastries and bread doughs. Speed 2 is ideal to chop onions, mince meat, make smoothies and more.

      Smaller footprint and in bowl storage for all accessories

      The compact Daily Food Processor takes up less countertop space, yet is fully equipped with all of the kitchen essentials that you can easily store inside of the bowl.

      2 –in-1 double-sided stainless steel discs: shred & slice

      Ergonomic, double-sided disc makes it easy to slice with one side and shred with the other side!

      Make up to 5 portions at same time with 1.5L bowl capacity

      The generous 2.1L bowl (1.5 L working capacity) lets you blend up to 5 portions of soup in one go.

      Technical Specifications

      • General Specification

        Primary Material
        Plastic
        Secondary Material
        Metal
        Pre-programmed settings
        No
        Functions
        chopping, Slicing/Shredding,Kneading,Emulsifying
        Product type
        Food processor
        Certifications
        NA
        Capacity Basket
        NA
        Capacity Watertank
        NA
        Number of servings
        6
        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Interface
        Rotary knob
        Cord length
        1
        Cord storage
        Yes
        Keep warm function
        NA
        Timer
        NA
        Technology
        NA
        Integrated on /off switch
        Yes
        Adjustable thermostat
        NA
        Power light
        NA
        Cool-touch handgrips
        NA
        Dishwasher safe parts
        Yes
        Min temperature
        NA
        Maximum temperature
        NA
        Capacity level indicator
        Yes
        Pressure release valve
        NA
        Jar material
        SAN
        Blade Material
        Sustainless steel
        Rotations per minute (RPM)
        20000
        BPA free
        Yes
        Pulse function
        Yes
        Blades detachable
        Yes
        Ability to crush ice
        No
        Ability to blend hot ingredients
        No
        Recipe book
        No
        Noise level (standard)
        Lc = 87 dB(A)
        Noise level (power)
        NA
        Noise level (sleep)
        NA
        Internet connectivity
        NA
        Smart home compatibility
        NA
        Wi-Fi range
        NA
        Warranty
        2
        Heating time
        NA
        Compatitable with Dry-food
        NA
        Self-clearing functionality
        NA
        EU declaration of conformity
        Yes

      • Technical Specifications

        Power
        700W
        Voltage
        230V
        Frequency
        50Hz
        Number in pack
        1
        Battery Product
        No
        Energy Efficiency rating
        NA

      • Compatibility

        Included Accessories 1
        Double side disc,Emulsifying tool
        Included Accessories 2
        Blade unit S-blade,Kneading tool
        Included Accessories 3
        DFU
        Related Accessories 1
        IIB
        Related Accessories 2
        Warranty card

      • Safety feature

        Safety certification
        Yes
        Automatic shut-off
        No
        Temperature indicator
        No
        Automatic blade stop
        No
        Child lock
        No

      • Weight and Dimensions

        Product Length
        21.4
        Product Width
        20.9
        Product Height
        39.6
        Product Weight
        2.123
        Package Length
        31
        Package Width
        25.2
        Package Height
        34.6
        Package Weight
        3.031

      • Durability

        Case
        >75% recycled content

      • Country of Origin

        Produced In
        China

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