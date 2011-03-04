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    • Keep a close shave Keep a close shave Keep a close shave
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      PowerTouch shaving heads

      HQ9/50

      Keep a close shave

      Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance.

      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $89.95

      PowerTouch shaving heads

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      Compatible Products

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      Keep a close shave

      Change heads every 2 years for best results

      • TripleTrack heads
      • Fits PowerTouch (PT9xx)
      • Fits AquaTouch (AT9xx)
      • Fits HQ81xx, HQ82xx
      Replacement heads for PowerTouch shavers

      Replacement heads for PowerTouch shavers

      HQ9 replacement heads are compatible with PowerTouch (PT9xx) and AquaTouch (AT9xx) shavers.

      Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

      Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

      Dual blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.

      Reflex Action system

      Reflex Action system

      Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.

      Speed-XL shaving heads for a fast and close shave

      Speed-XL shaving heads for a fast and close shave

      The three shaving tracks offer 50% more shaving surface for a fast and close shave. *compared to standard rotary shaving heads.

      Precision Cutting System

      Precision Cutting System

      The Philips shaver has ultra thin heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving heads

        Shaving heads per packaging
        3
        Fits product types
        • HQ8140
        • HQ8142
        • HQ8150
        • HQ8160
        • HQ8170 C&C
        • HQ8174
        • HQ9100
        • HQ9140
        • HQ9160
        • HQ9170
        • HQ8141
        • HQ8155
        • HQ8172
        • HQ8173
        • HQ8200
        • HQ8240
        • HQ8241
        • HQ8250
        • HQ8253
        • HQ8260
        • HQ8261
        • HQ8270
        • HQ8290
        • HQ9161
        • HQ9190
        • HQ9199
        • PT920
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