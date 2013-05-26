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    • Great skin protection, smooth shave Great skin protection, smooth shave Great skin protection, smooth shave

      Shaver series 3000 Wet and dry electric shaver

      AT928

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Great skin protection, smooth shave

      Now enjoy a refreshing shave without worrying about damaging your skin. The Aquatec seal ensures a comfortable dry shave and a refreshing wet shave. Use it wet with shaving gel or foam for enhanced skin comfort.

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      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Shaver series 3000 Wet and dry electric shaver

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      Great skin protection, smooth shave

      • TripleTrack blades
      • Pivoting & Flexing Heads
      Aquatec: refreshing wet shave with foam or an easy dry shave

      Aquatec: refreshing wet shave with foam or an easy dry shave

      The Aquatec seal on the shaver makes it 100% waterproof. Use it in the shower with your favourite shaving gel or foam for extra skin protection. Naturally, you can also shave dry for convenience. When you are done, simply pop the heads open and rinse under the tap to easily clean your shaver.

      50 shaving minutes, 1 hour charge

      50 shaving minutes, 1 hour charge

      An energy-efficient, powerful lithium-ion battery gives you more shaves per charge. Charge it for an hour, and you'll have up to 50 minutes of shaving time - that's around 17 shaves. Charge it for 3 minutes and you'll have enough power for one shave.

      Washable shaver with QuickRinse system

      Washable shaver with QuickRinse system

      With QuickRinse system to clean under the tap and can be used under the shower.

      Glides smoothly over the curves of your face

      Glides smoothly over the curves of your face

      Rounded low-friction protection heads adjust to the curves of your face to limit skin damage.

      Super Lift&Cut blades raise hairs to cut closer

      Super Lift&Cut blades raise hairs to cut closer

      The first blade raises each hair while the second blade comfortably cuts below skin level, for really smooth results.

      Perfect for trimming your sideburns and moustache

      Perfect for trimming your sideburns and moustache

      Complete your look by using the pop up trimmer. Perfect for maintaining a moustache and trimming sideburns.

      3 minute quick charge for one shave

      3 minute quick charge for one shave

      3 minute quick charge provides enough power for one shave, so that you are always fast even when the battery is empty

      Heads pivot and flex to follow every curve for comfort

      Heads pivot and flex to follow every curve for comfort

      Flexing heads stay in close contact with your skin, while the pivoting adds an extra dimension of movement - all giving you a close, fast and comfortable shave.

      TripleTrack blades cover 50% more skin surface at a time

      TripleTrack blades cover 50% more skin surface at a time

      TripleTrack blades with 3 shaving tracks cover 50% more skin surface at a time, while comfortably shaving both long hairs and stubble.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        • Cleaning brush
        • Protective cap

      • Power

        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Battery type
        Lithium-ion
        Stand-by power
        < 0.25  W
        Maximum power consumption
        5.4  W

      • Design

        Finishing
        NA
        Handle
        Easy grip
        Color
        NA

      • Service

        Replacement heads
        Replace every 2 yrs with HQ9

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        • Super Lift&Cut
        • TripleTrack blades
        Contour following
        Pivoting and Flexing heads
        Styling
        Integrated pop up trimmer

      • Ease of use

        Cleaning
        • Fully waterproof
        • QuickRinse hair chamber
        Wet & Dry
        Yes
        Display
        • 1 LED indication
        • Battery full indication
        • Battery low indication
        • Charging indication
        • Quick charge indication
        Operation
        • Rechargeable battery
        • Cordless use
        Shaving time
        50+ minutes, up to 17 shaves
        Charging time
        • 1 hour
        • 3 min quick charge for 1 shave
        Display indicates
        • Battery low
        • Charging
        • Battery full
        • Replace shaving heads

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