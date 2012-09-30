Search terms

    Straightener

    HP8343/00
      -{discount-value}

      2x more caring for your hair

      The new Philips Care & Control straightener allows you to get the straight look you want while being gentler on your hair. Hair care with 2x more caring straightening thanks to Ionic conditioning and digital temperature control

Unfortunately this product is no longer available

Suggested retail price: $49.95

        More care with ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

        More care with ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

        Give your hair an instant care with ionic conditoning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair’s shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is beautifully shiny, smooth and frizz-free.

        Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

        Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

        Ceramic is microscopically smooth and durable by nature and it is one of the best materials for straightening plates. The plates glide effortlesly through your hair, giving you perfect shiny hair.

        Digital settings with adjustable heat to get smooth results

        Digital settings with adjustable heat to get smooth results

        Digital settings with adjustable heat to get smooth results with all hairtypes

        Fast heat up time, ready to use in 30 seconds

        Fast heat up time, ready to use in 30 seconds

        The straightener has a fast heat up time, being ready to use in 30 seconds

        Closing lock to close the handle for easy and safe storage

        Closing lock to close the handle for easy and safe storage

        The straightener has a closing lock mechanism. Located at the base of the straightener, this locks plates, making storage quick and easy and helping to protect the straightener from accidental damage.

        Universal voltage

        Universal voltage

        Worldwide voltage for getting the perfect travel companion

        Automatic shut-off after 60 min

        Automatic shut-off after 60 min

        Some hair straighteners and curling irons have been equipped with an automatic shut-off feature. This feature has been designed to provide peace of mind. If left on, the appliance will automatically switch off after 60 min.

        1.8 m power cord

        1.8 m power cord

        220°C professional high heat for perfect results

        This high temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look you want.

        ThermoGuard prevents unintentional heat exposure above 200°C

        Prevent unintentional heat exposure with Thermoguard, by increasing temperature with steps of 5°C only, above 200°C.

        No more accidental change of settings with key-lock function

        You are always in control. No more accidental switching on/off of the styler or temperature change with the Key-lock function.

        Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

        Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Heating time
          30s
          Cord length
          1,8  m
          Maximum temperature
          220  °C

        • Features

          Ready for use indicator
          Yes
          Swivel cord
          Yes
          Ceramic coating
          Yes
          Hanging loop
          Yes
          Ion conditioning
          Yes

        • Hair type

          End result
          Straight
          Hair length
          • Long
          • Short
          Hair thickness
          • Medium
          • Thick
          • Thin

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

