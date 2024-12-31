2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
HP8343/00
2x more caring for your hair
The new Philips Care & Control straightener allows you to get the straight look you want while being gentler on your hair. Hair care with 2x more caring straightening thanks to Ionic conditioning and digital temperature control
This high temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look you want.
Give your hair an instant care with ionic conditoning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair’s shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is beautifully shiny, smooth and frizz-free.
Ceramic is microscopically smooth and durable by nature and it is one of the best materials for straightening plates. The plates glide effortlesly through your hair, giving you perfect shiny hair.
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