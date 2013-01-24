Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 Year Warranty

    • Free delivery on orders over $100 for all orders placed via www.philips.com.au

    Essential Care

    HP8319/00
    Overall rating / 5
    • Easy straight and shine Easy straight and shine Easy straight and shine
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      Essential Care

      HP8319/00
      Overall rating / 5

      Easy straight and shine

      Specially designed for speed and ease of use, the longer plates of the new Essential Care straightener allow you to get the straight look you want faster, while being gentle on your hair. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Essential Care

      Easy straight and shine

      Specially designed for speed and ease of use, the longer plates of the new Essential Care straightener allow you to get the straight look you want faster, while being gentle on your hair. See all benefits

      Easy straight and shine

      Specially designed for speed and ease of use, the longer plates of the new Essential Care straightener allow you to get the straight look you want faster, while being gentle on your hair. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Essential Care

      Easy straight and shine

      Specially designed for speed and ease of use, the longer plates of the new Essential Care straightener allow you to get the straight look you want faster, while being gentle on your hair. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all straighteners

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Essential Care

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Easy straight and shine

        with 100mm long plates

        • Longer plates (100mm)
        • 210C professional temperature
        • Ceramic plates
        Long plates for fast and easy straightening

        Long plates for fast and easy straightening

        The longer plates enable a better contact with the hair and help you achieve perfect straightening results in less time.

        210°C professional high heat for perfect results

        210°C professional high heat for perfect results

        This high temperature enables you to change the shape of your hair and gives you that perfect look you want.

        Fast heat up time, ready to use in 60 seconds

        Fast heat up time, ready to use in 60 seconds

        The straightener has a fast heat up time, being ready to use in 60 seconds

        Closing lock to close the handle for easy and safe storage

        Closing lock to close the handle for easy and safe storage

        The straightener has a closing lock mechanism. Located at the base of the straightener, this locks plates, making storage quick and easy and helping to protect the straightener from accidental damage.

        Universal voltage

        Universal voltage

        Worldwide voltage for getting the perfect travel companion

        2 years of worldwide guarantee

        2 years of worldwide guarantee

        2 years of worldwide guarantee.

        Ceramic coating for ultra-smooth gliding

        Ceramic coating for ultra-smooth gliding

        The smooth ceramic coated plates prevent damage to your hair during styling.

        1.8 m power cord

        1.8 m power cord

        Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

        Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Heating time
          60s
          Cord length
          1.8  m
          Color/finishing
          black and silvertint
          Maximum temperature
          210  °C
          Long plates
          27x100mm
          Voltage
          Worldwide  V

        • Features

          Temperature
          210  °C
          Swivel cord
          Yes
          Ceramic coating
          Yes
          Ion conditioning
          No
          Handle lock
          Yes
          Material plates
          Ceramic
          Storage hook
          Yes
          Swivel cord
          Yes

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order