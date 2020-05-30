2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
Easy straight and shine
Specially designed for speed and ease of use, the longer plates of the new Essential Care straightener allow you to get the straight look you want faster, while being gentle on your hair.
Longer plates (100mm)
210C professional temperature
Ceramic plates
The longer plates enable a better contact with the hair and help you achieve perfect straightening results in less time.
This high temperature enables you to change the shape of your hair and gives you that perfect look you want.
The straightener has a fast heat up time, being ready to use in 60 seconds
3.5
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
amewsito
30/05/2020
ประเทศไทย
Verified buyer
ดีมากค่ะ
ใช้งานดีค่ะเครื่องร้อนเร็ว แผ่นลื่น ไม่กินผมค่ะ เหมาะสมกับราคา
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8319/00 Essential Care
Date of Use 2019-04-30
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8319/00 Essential Care
Date of Use 2019-04-30
sathaporn
13/05/2020
ประเทศไทย
Verified buyer
ความร้อน
ให้ความร้อนช้า จุดสูงสุดของความใช้เวลานาน ใช้ต่อเนื่องความร้อนจะตกลงนานมาก
This review was made for HP8319/00 Essential Care
This review was made for HP8319/00 Essential Care