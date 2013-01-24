Home
      Great styling results with respect for your hair

      The unique combination of a powerful airflow and controlled temperature of this hair dryer, guarantees a gentle, caring and quick way to dry your hair with less damage.

        Great styling results with respect for your hair

        SalonDry AC Hair Dryer

        • 2000W
        • AC Motor
        • Ceramic Coating
        • Ion Care
        Professional 2000W for perfect salon results

        Professional 2000W for perfect salon results

        This 2000W professional hairdryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes drying and styling your hair quicker and easier.

        Professional AC motor for 50% longer lifetime

        Professional AC motor for 50% longer lifetime

        This type of motor is specially developed for the professional market and brings you several benefits. Most important, it has a longer lifespan than usual motors which lengthens the lifetime your hairdryer by 50%. On top of this, is also has an extra powerful airflow for fast and effective drying.

        Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

        Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

        The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect style. Six different settings ensure full control for precise and tailored styling.

        Ceramic element to smooth your hair

        Ceramic element to smooth your hair

        The ceramic element is included to prevent overdrying. It issues infrared heat, which has a gentle warmth which helps dries your hair from within and protects it from overdrying, without compromising on speed and effectiveness.

        Easy storage hook for convenient storage

        Easy storage hook for convenient storage

        The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.

        2.5m cord

        2.5m cord

        The longer length results in improved flexibility and ease of handling, so you can use it anywhere you want.

        Ultra narrow concentrator

        Ultra narrow concentrator

        The concentrator works by directing the flow of air through the ultra narrow opening on to specific areas. This results in very precise styling and is great for touch ups or to finish a style.

        Ion conditioning for shiny, frizz free hair

        Ion conditioning for shiny, frizz free hair

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Wattage
          2000  W
          Cord length
          2.5  m

        • Features

          Cool shot
          Yes
          Ceramic coating
          Yes
          Ion conditioning
          Yes
          Hanging loop
          Yes

        • Service

          2-year guarantee
          Yes

