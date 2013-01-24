Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 Year Warranty

    • Free delivery on orders over $100 for all orders placed via www.philips.com.au

    SalonDry Control

    Hairdryer

    HP8182/00
    Overall rating / 5
    • Dry, Style and Set your hair your way Dry, Style and Set your hair your way Dry, Style and Set your hair your way
      -{discount-value}

      SalonDry Control Hairdryer

      HP8182/00
      Overall rating / 5

      Dry, Style and Set your hair your way

      Take control of your blow dry with the SalonDry Control hair dryer. 2200W of professional drying power, Ionic conditioning and multiple settings means great hair styles - from dry to set to style. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      SalonDry Control Hairdryer

      Dry, Style and Set your hair your way

      Take control of your blow dry with the SalonDry Control hair dryer. 2200W of professional drying power, Ionic conditioning and multiple settings means great hair styles - from dry to set to style. See all benefits

      Dry, Style and Set your hair your way

      Take control of your blow dry with the SalonDry Control hair dryer. 2200W of professional drying power, Ionic conditioning and multiple settings means great hair styles - from dry to set to style. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      SalonDry Control Hairdryer

      Dry, Style and Set your hair your way

      Take control of your blow dry with the SalonDry Control hair dryer. 2200W of professional drying power, Ionic conditioning and multiple settings means great hair styles - from dry to set to style. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all hair-dryers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        SalonDry Control

        SalonDry Control

        Hairdryer

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Dry, Style and Set your hair your way

        SalonDry Control Hair dryer

        • 2200W
        • Ionic Care
        • with Volume Diffuser
        • CoolShot
        Professional 2200W for perfect salon results

        Professional 2200W for perfect salon results

        This 2200W professional hairdryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes drying and styling your hair quicker and easier.

        Ion conditioning for shiny, frizz free hair

        Ion conditioning for shiny, frizz free hair

        Give your hair an instant boost with ionic conditoning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair’s shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is beautifully shiny, smooth and frizz-free.

        Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

        Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

        The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect style. Six different settings ensure full control for precise and tailored styling.

        Cool Shot sets your style

        Cool Shot sets your style

        A must-have professional function for hair stylers. The Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cold air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.

        Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

        Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

        The concentrator of the hair dryer works by focusing the flow of air through the opening onto specific areas. This results in precise styling and is great for touch ups or to finish a hair style.

        Volume diffuser enhances volume, for curls and bouncy styles

        Volume diffuser enhances volume, for curls and bouncy styles

        The volume diffuser dries hair healthily, reduces frizz and increases volume by spreading the airflow across the hair. It adds lift and maximises volume, especially when used on the crown and root area, making it perfect for creating curls and bouncy styles

        Easy storage hook for convenient storage

        Easy storage hook for convenient storage

        The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.

        1.8 m power cord

        1.8 m power cord

        Removable air inlet grill for easy cleaning

        The air inlet grill of this hairdryer can be removed for cleaning. Remove and clean regularly to prevent build-up.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Wattage
          2200  W
          Cord length
          1,8  m

        • Features

          Cool shot
          Yes
          Ion conditioning
          Yes

        • Service

          2-year guarantee
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order