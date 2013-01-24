Home
    Touch-up pen trimmer

    HP6392/00
    Smooth skin on the go
      Touch-up pen trimmer

      HP6392/00
      Smooth skin on the go

      Stay smooth. Whenever, wherever. The new, on-the-go trimmer from Philips is a discrete beauty tool that makes it quick and easy to remove even the finest body hairs on the go. It comes with a cleaning brush for extra hygene.

        Smooth skin on the go

        Body trimmer for instant touch-ups

        • Body
        26mm trimming head for easy removal of body hairs

        26mm trimming head for easy removal of body hairs

        The body application trimming head is ideal for quick touch-ups on-the-go. The 26mm trimming head ensures quick and easy use on small body areas (e.g. toes, knee).

        Small enough to take everywhere

        Small enough to take everywhere

        Small enough to fit in a handbag or clutch and battery powered, so you can take it anywhere you go. AAA battery included.

        Cleaning brush included so you can keep the trimmer hygienic

        Cleaning brush included so you can keep the trimmer hygienic

        Quickly clean the trimmer and keep it hygienic with the cleaning brush included.

        Technical Specifications

        • Features

          Body version trimming unit
          24 mm

        • Accessories

          Cleaning brush
          Yes
          Protection cap
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Color(s)
          Aubergine black
          Power source
          1 x AAA-type alkaline battery (included)
          Voltage
          1.5V DC

        • Dimensions F-box

          Dimensions
          80 x 40 x 175mm

        • Service

          2-year guarantee
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

