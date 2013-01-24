Home
    Double Contour

    Ladyshave Sensitive

    HP6366/00
        Tough on hairs, soft on skin

        Ultimate shaving with 3in1 skin protection

        • 5in1 Ladyshave
        • Wet & dry
        Aloe vera strip for better skin hydration

        Aloe vera strip for better skin hydration

        Integrated aloe vera strip increases skin hydration for a smooth and safe shave

        Up to 40 minutes wirefree shaving

        Up to 40 minutes wirefree shaving

        Shave anywhere with this cordless lady shaver

        Wet and dry usable

        Wet and dry usable

        Shave in or out of the shower

        Double foil shaving head for superior shave

        Double foil shaving head for superior shave

        Double foil shaving head catch every hair providing close shave that minimizes skin irritation

        Pivoting head follows your body curves

        Pivoting head follows your body curves

        Pivoting head follows your body curves, maintaining close and constant skin contact

        For reduced irritation and closer shave

        For reduced irritation and closer shave

        Floating heads adjust seamlessly to every curve of your body, minimizing pressure and irritation on your skin

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical data

          Shaving foil
          2
          Material foil
          Nickel
          Number of guard teeth
          35
          Number of cutter teeth
          23
          Number of lamella
          26 (long cutter) 20 (short cutter)
          Housing material
          ABS Terluran GP22
          Weight Ladyshave
          120  g
          Power source
          Rechargeable batteries (2)
          Color(s)
          White
          Voltage
          2,4V DC
          Motor
          DC-motor FF 170 PA 2548DV
          Weight precision trimmer
          7  g

        • Accessories

          Cleaning brush
          Yes

        • Features

          Rechargeable
          Yes
          Double foil shaving head
          Yes
          Washable shaving head
          Yes
          Aloe vera strip
          Yes
          Floating heads
          Yes
          Cordless for wirefree shaving
          Yes
          Pivoting head
          Yes
          Wet & Dry
          Yes

        • Logistic data

          CTV code
          884636600
          Number of A-boxes per layer
          15 (EU) 20 (GB)
          Pallet quantity
          240 (EU) 320 (GB)  pcs
          Number of layers
          4
          Pallet size (EU)
          1000x800  mm
          Pallet size (GB)
          1000x1200  mm

        • Weight and dimensions A-box

          Dimensions
          208x247x233  mm
          Weight
          17829  g
          Number of pieces per A-box
          4

        • Weight and dimensions F-box

          Dimensions
          230x197x60  mm
          Weight
          399  g

