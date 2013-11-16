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Discontinued

Double ContourLadyshave Sensitive

HP6366/00

2.1

| (10) Reviews

Tough on hairs, soft on skin

The Philips Double Contour Sensitive lady shaver has been designed around the needs of today's women. This innovative double foil lady shaver protects your skin while providing you with beautifully smooth skin

See all benefits

Ultimate shaving with 3in1 skin protection

Tough on hairs, soft on skin

  • 5in1 Ladyshave

  • Wet & dry

Aloe vera strip for better skin hydration

Aloe vera strip for better skin hydration

Integrated aloe vera strip increases skin hydration for a smooth and safe shave

Up to 40 minutes wirefree shaving

Up to 40 minutes wirefree shaving

Shave anywhere with this cordless lady shaver

Wet and dry usable

Wet and dry usable

Shave in or out of the shower

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.1

of 5

10

Reviews

4

16/11/2013

Australia

Australia

Finally Found One That Works!

I've been using another brand for the past few years (Remington) and the last version I bought was terrible and I even went back to using the older model. Phillips is sooooo much better. I was so relieved. It's really good under the arms. The head seems a bit small for the legs but it still gets that job done too (just takes a little longer). I would recommend this to everyone and anyone who will listen.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Double Contour HP6366/00 Ladyshave Sensitive

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Double Contour HP6366/00 Ladyshave Sensitive

16/01/2016

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

Works OK, but some drawbacks

This razor does a reasonable job. I'm not sure white is an interesting colour. Instruction book does not include pictures referred to. I contacted website person to see if they could be provided but they could not do so.

This review was made for Double Contour HP6366/00 Ladyshave Sensitive

This review was made for Double Contour HP6366/00 Ladyshave Sensitive

19/07/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Pretty disappointing really

I was cutting my legs to ribbons with razors so had to buy a shaver. This shaver is okay, I guess, but doesn't give a particularly smooth shave and it also has caused scraping on my skin. So much for the "sensitive" part! The foil is already damaged and I've only had it about a month.

This review was made for Double Contour HP6366/00 Ladyshave Sensitive

This review was made for Double Contour HP6366/00 Ladyshave Sensitive

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