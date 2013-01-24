Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 Year Warranty

    • Free delivery on orders over $100 for all orders placed via www.philips.com.au

    SatinShave Essential

    Wet and Dry electric shaver

    HP6342/00
    Overall rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Safe and easy shaving Safe and easy shaving Safe and easy shaving
      -{discount-value}

      SatinShave Essential Wet and Dry electric shaver

      HP6342/00
      Overall rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Safe and easy shaving

      With this all-round shaver you can shave your whole body quickly, easily and safely. The secret is the small shaving head that cuts quickly while protecting your skin. A soft and smooth feeling after every use! See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $49.95

      SatinShave Essential Wet and Dry electric shaver

      Safe and easy shaving

      With this all-round shaver you can shave your whole body quickly, easily and safely. The secret is the small shaving head that cuts quickly while protecting your skin. A soft and smooth feeling after every use! See all benefits

      Safe and easy shaving

      With this all-round shaver you can shave your whole body quickly, easily and safely. The secret is the small shaving head that cuts quickly while protecting your skin. A soft and smooth feeling after every use! See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $49.95

      SatinShave Essential Wet and Dry electric shaver

      Safe and easy shaving

      With this all-round shaver you can shave your whole body quickly, easily and safely. The secret is the small shaving head that cuts quickly while protecting your skin. A soft and smooth feeling after every use! See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all lady-shavers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        SatinShave Essential

        SatinShave Essential

        Wet and Dry electric shaver

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Safe and easy shaving

        • for legs
        • Single foil shaver
        • Battery operated
        Safe shaving system for ultimate skin protection

        Safe shaving system for ultimate skin protection

        The gentle small shaving head protects your skin leaving it smooth and soft

        Profiled, ergonomic grip

        Profiled, ergonomic grip

        For comfortable handling

        Wet & dry for use in bath or shower

        Wet & dry for use in bath or shower

        For a gentle and comfortable use during your shower or bath routine with anti slip grip for optimal wet & dry use.

        Battery operated

        Battery operated

        Shave anywhere with this cordless lady shaver.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          2 x AA batteries
          Yes
          Cleaning brush
          Yes
          Travel cap
          Yes
          Efficiency cap
          Yes
          Luxury pouch
          Yes
          Small shaving head
          Yes
          Trimming comb
          Yes

        • Ease of use

          Cordless
          Yes
          Handle
          Ergonomic
          Wet and dry use
          Yes

        • Performance

          Shaving head
          Single foil shaver

        • Technical specifications

          Number of shaving foils
          1
          Voltage
          2x 1.5  V

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order