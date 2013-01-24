Home
    DreamWisp

    Fabric Wraps

    HH1148/00
    Sleep comfortably at every turn
      DreamWisp Fabric Wraps

      HH1148/00
      Sleep comfortably at every turn

      Replacement Fabric Wraps for DreamWisp Nasal Mask

      DreamWisp Fabric Wraps

      Sleep comfortably at every turn

      Replacement Fabric Wraps for DreamWisp Nasal Mask See all benefits

      Sleep comfortably at every turn

      Replacement Fabric Wraps for DreamWisp Nasal Mask See all benefits

      DreamWisp Fabric Wraps

      Sleep comfortably at every turn

      Replacement Fabric Wraps for DreamWisp Nasal Mask See all benefits

        DreamWisp

        DreamWisp

        Fabric Wraps

        Sleep comfortably at every turn

        Replacement Fabric Wraps
        For DreamWisp Nasal mask

        Easily renew your product with original Philips parts

        From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.

        Technical Specifications

        Product details

          Materials
          Polyester
          Materials
          Spandex
          Warranty
          90 days

        Calibration data

          Hand wash with mild detergent
          Rinse thoroughly, hang or air dry

        Replacement

          Inspect daily for wear
          Replace at first sign of wear

