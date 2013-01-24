Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    DreamWear

    Full face mask

    HH1126/01
    Overall rating / 5
    • Feels like wearing nothing at all. Feels like wearing nothing at all. Feels like wearing nothing at all.
      -{discount-value}

      DreamWear Full face mask

      HH1126/01
      Overall rating / 5

      Feels like wearing nothing at all.

      With the freedom and comfort of DreamWear Full Face, you can sleep how you want. See all benefits

      DreamWear Full face mask

      Feels like wearing nothing at all.

      With the freedom and comfort of DreamWear Full Face, you can sleep how you want. See all benefits

      Feels like wearing nothing at all.

      With the freedom and comfort of DreamWear Full Face, you can sleep how you want. See all benefits

      DreamWear Full face mask

      Feels like wearing nothing at all.

      With the freedom and comfort of DreamWear Full Face, you can sleep how you want. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all full-face

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        DreamWear

        DreamWear

        Full face mask

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Feels like wearing nothing at all.

        • Full Face Pack
        • with Small cushion
        • and Small and Medium Frame
        Under the nose full face cushion

        Under the nose full face cushion

        The under the nose innovative design of the cushion means no more red marks, discomfort, and irritation on the nose bridge.**

        Open design offers a wide field of vision

        Open design offers a wide field of vision

        Open design makes it easy to wear glasses, read, watch TV, and use a computer or tablet before falling asleep.

        Soft, flexible frame

        Soft, flexible frame

        The soft, flexible frame is comfortable to wear at night.

        The headgear clips and mask cushion contain magnets

        The headgear clips and mask cushion contain magnets

        Contact your healthcare professional before you use this mask. Some medical devices may be affected by magnetic fields. The magnetic clips in this mask should be kept at least 2 in. (50mm) away from any active medical device with special attention to implanted devices such as pacemakers, defibrillators and cochlear implants. Read in-pack IFU's for more information.

        Technical Specifications

        • Warning: Magnetic interference

          Beware with pacemekers
          Read IFU's before use.

        • Intent of use

          To be used on patients <gt/>30kg
          with CPAP prescription

        • Product details

          Materials
          • Nylon
          • Polyurethane foam
          • Polycarbonate
          • Polyester
          • Silicone
          • Spandex
          Warranty
          90 days
          Operating pressure
          4 to 30 cmH20
          Sound level
          17 dBA
          Number of parts
          5

        • Cleaning: Headgear, tubing

          Hand wash with mild detergent
          Rinse thoroughly, hang to dry¹

        • Cleaning: Mask

          Hand wash with mild detergent
          Rinse thoroughly, air dry¹

        • Replacement

          Inspect daily for wear
          Replace at first sign of wear

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • * Data analysis of Aug 2017 Patient Preference trial.
            • ** Design claim - mask does not directly contact the bridge of the nose or nostrils.
            • ¹Please refer to Instructions For Use for more detailed cleaning instructions.