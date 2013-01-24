Home
    DreamWear

    Gel Pillows Mask

    HH1124/00
      DreamWear Gel Pillows Mask

      HH1124/00
        Feels like wearing nothing at all.

        • 3 cushion sizes
        • Medium frame
        Air tube connection at the top of the head

        Air tube connection at the top of the head

        By moving the tube location to the top of the head, DreamWear Gel Pillows offers more freedom of movement during the night.

        Gel pillows cushion

        Gel pillows cushion

        The DreamWear Gel Pillows cushion is designed to fit the innovative design of our DreamWear mask, providing an effective but comfortable seal, with minimal contact that helps to prevents red marks. Less discomfort on the face, nose and nostrils.

        Slim-line headgear

        Slim-line headgear

        DreamWear combines comfort with aesthetics.

        Open design offers a wide field of vision

        Open design offers a wide field of vision

        Open design makes it easy to wear glasses, read, watch TV, and use a computer or tablet before falling asleep.

        Technical Specifications

        • Package contents

          Include
          • Small Cushion
          • Medium Cushion
          • Large Cushion
          • Medium Frame

        • Intent of use

          To be used on patients <gt/>30kg
          with CPAP prescription

        • Product details

          Materials
          • Nylon
          • Polyurethane foam
          • Polycarbonate
          • Polyester
          • Polyurethane gel
          • Silicone
          • Spandex
          Warranty
          90 days
          Operating pressure
          4 to 20 cmH20
          Sound level
          18 dBA
          Number of parts
          5

        • Cleaning: Headgear, tubing

          Hand wash with mild detergent
          Rinse thoroughly, hang to dry¹

        • Cleaning: Mask

          Hand wash with mild detergent
          Rinse thoroughly, air dry¹

        • Replacement

          Inspect daily for wear
          Replace at first sign of wear

            • *2017 Philips User Preference Questionnaire
            • The scope of supply includes a standard mask frame (size M) and three cushions for all sizes (S, M, L). The sleep therapy device is not included.
            • The costs of DreamWear are private and are usually not reimbursed by the statutory health insurance.