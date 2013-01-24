Home
    Light Snack Kit

    HD9954/01
      Light Snack Kit

      HD9954/01
      Light snack kit

      With this special Philips Airfryer Light snack kit, you can you can make all your favorite snacks in a healthy way. Enjoy healthy home-made veggie snacks, dry fruits and more. See all benefits

      Light Snack Kit

      Light snack kit

      Light snack kit

      Light Snack Kit

      Light snack kit

        Light snack kit

        Accessories and tips to master Airfryer snacks

        • Light snack kit
        • 1x snack cover
        • 1x tongs
        • 1x recipe booklet

        Prepare your favorite snacks with the snack cover

        Prepare your favorite snacks using the snack cover. Enjoy healthy veggie snacks like kale, beets or dry fruits and also chicken wings or pork belly in an easy and quick way.

        Remove the snacks using the silicon head easy-grip tongs

        Remove the snacks using the silicon head easy-grip tongs for maximum convenience and dexterity.

        Booklet to master Airfryer Snacks

        Booklet with chef's tips, beginner's recipe and Airfryer cooking times is included.

        Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

        You can safely put the snack cover and tongs in your dishwasher making them easier to re-use.

        Snack cover with foldable legs for easy storage

        Fold the legs of the snack cover for easy storage.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories included

          Recipe booklet
          Yes
          Snack cover
          Yes
          Tongs
          Yes

        • Design and finishing

          Material of main body
          Plated steel

        • Product Compatibility

          Compatible with
          Philips Airfryer XXL: HD963x and HD965x

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
          220x275x50  mm
          Weight of product
          0.58  kg
          Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
          240x240x90  mm
          Weight incl. packaging
          0.73  kg

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        Suggested products

