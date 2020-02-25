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    • Light Snack Kit XXL Light Snack Kit XXL Light Snack Kit XXL

      Airfryer Accessory Light Snack Kit XXL

      HD9954/01

      Light Snack Kit XXL

      With this special Philips Airfryer Light snack kit, you can you can make all your favorite snacks in a healthy way. Enjoy healthy home-made veggie snacks, dry fruits and more.

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      Airfryer Accessory Light Snack Kit XXL

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      Light Snack Kit XXL

      Accessories to master Airfryer snacks

      • 1x snack cover
      • 1x tongs
      Prepare your favorite snacks with the snack cover

      Prepare your favorite snacks with the snack cover

      Prepare your favorite snacks using the snack cover. Enjoy healthy veggie snacks like kale, beets or dry fruits and also chicken wings or pork belly in an easy and quick way.

      Remove the snacks using the silicon head easy-grip tongs

      Remove the snacks using the silicon head easy-grip tongs

      Remove the snacks using the silicon head easy-grip tongs for maximum convenience and dexterity.

      Daily inspiration for new recipes

      Daily inspiration for new recipes

      Endless inspiration with Philips NutriU recipes from our expert chefs an millions of users to expand your cooking repertoire. The more you use NutriU, the more personalized recommendations you get.*

      Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

      Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

      You can safely put the snack cover and tongs in your dishwasher making them easier to re-use.

      Snack cover with foldable legs for easy storage

      Snack cover with foldable legs for easy storage

      Fold the legs of the snack cover for easy storage.

      Technical Specifications

      • General Specification

        Primary Material
        Stainless steel

      • Technical Specifications

        Number in pack
        1
        Energy Efficiency rating
        N/a
        Battery Product
        No

      • Weight and Dimensions

        Product Length
        220
        Product Width
        220
        Product Height
        86
        Product Weight
        0.59 kg
        Package Length
        240
        Package Width
        240
        Package Height
        90
        Package Weight
        0.74 kg

      • Country of Origin

        Produced In
        China

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