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    • Pizza Kit XXL Pizza Kit XXL Pizza Kit XXL

      Airfryer Accessory Pizza Kit XXL

      HD9953/00

      Pizza Kit XXL

      With this special Philips Airfryer Pizza kit, you can you can become a true Pizza Master. Without any pre-heating needed, you can enjoy your favorite pizza in the Airfryer in just 8 minutes!

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      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Airfryer Accessory Pizza Kit XXL

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      Pizza Kit XXL

      Accessories to master Airfryer Pizza

      • Accessory kit
      • 1x pizza tray
      Bake your favorite 26cm pizza in 8 min. using the Pizza Tray

      Bake your favorite 26cm pizza in 8 min. using the Pizza Tray

      Now you can use your Airfryer to bake your favorite pizza. Using the XXL sized Pizza Tray, you can bake a 26cm home-mased pizza or even frozen pre-made ones in as fast as only 8 minutes.

      Daily inspiration for new recipes

      Daily inspiration for new recipes

      Endless inspiration with Philips NutriU recipes from our expert chefs an millions of users to expand your cooking repertoire. The more you use NutriU, the more personalized recommendations you get.*

      Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

      Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

      You can safely put the pizza tray and tongs in your dishwasher making them even easier to re-use.

      Technical Specifications

      • General Specification

        Primary Material
        plated steel

      • Technical Specifications

        Number in pack
        1
        Energy Efficiency rating
        N/a
        Battery Product
        No

      • Weight and Dimensions

        Product Length
        240
        Product Width
        240
        Product Height
        100
        Product Weight
        0.794 kg
        Package Length
        250
        Package Width
        375
        Package Height
        150
        Package Weight
        1.188 kg

      • Country of Origin

        Produced In
        China

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