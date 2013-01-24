Home
      Pizza Master Kit

With this special Philips Airfryer Pizza master kit, you can you can become a true Pizza Master. Without any pre-heating needed, you can enjoy your favorite pizza in the Airfryer in just 8 minutes!

        Pizza Master Kit

        Accessories and tips to master Airfryer Pizza

        • Accessory kit
        • 1x pizza tray
        • 1x recipe booklet
        Get inspired by the tips, tricks from the recipe booklet

        Get inspired by the tips, tricks from the recipe booklet

        Booklet with chef's tips, beginner's recipe and Airfryer cooking times is included.

        Bake your favorite 26cm in only 8 min. using the Pizza tray

        Now you can use your Airfryer to bake your favorite pizza using the Pizza Tray. It will bake 26cm home-made pizza or even frozen pre-made ones as fast as only 8 minutes.

        Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

        You can safely put the pizza tray and tongs in your dishwasher making them even easier to re-use.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories included

          Pizza tray
          Yes
          Recipe booklet
          Yes

        • Design and finishing

          Material of main body
          Plated steel

        • Product Compatibility

          Compatible with
          Philips Airfryer XXL: HD963x and HD965x

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
          354x240x165  mm
          Weight of product
          1.55  kg
          Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
          375x250x185  mm
          Weight incl. packaging
          1.68  kg

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

