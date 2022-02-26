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    • Party master kit Party master kit Party master kit
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      Party Master Kit

      HD9950/01

      Party master kit

      With this special Philips airfryer party master kit, you can host a fun and healthy party with all of your favorite paty dishes. Maximize Aifryer's cooking spaces with the double layer accessory and food separator.

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      Party Master Kit

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      Party master kit

      Accessories and tips to master Airfryer party

      • Party Master kit
      • 1x double layer accessory
      • 1x food separator
      Daily personalized inspiration

      Daily personalized inspiration

      Endless inspiration with Philips NutriU recipes from our expert chefs and millions of users to expand your cooking repertoire. The more you use NutriU, the more personalized recommendations you get.*

      Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

      Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

      You can safely put these Airfryer double layer and food separator accessories in your dishwasher making them even easier to re-use!

      Double your cooking surface with the double layer accesory

      Double your cooking surface with the double layer accesory

      Maximize your Airfryer's cooking space with the double layer accessory. Bake, grill or fry tasty burgers, chicken wings, fish and more in an easy, quick, healthier way.

      Separate Airfryer's cooking space with the food separator

      Separate Airfryer's cooking space with the food separator

      Separate Airfryer’s cooking space with the food separator accessory for more versatility. Bake, grill or fry different food items at the same time without mixing.

      Technical Specifications

      • Product Compatibility

        Compatible with
        HD9630, HD9750, HD9650, HD9651, HD9652, HD9653, HD9654, HD9762, HD9765, HD9860, HD9861, HD9863, HD9867, HD9870

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        240 x 240 x 90  mm
        Weight of product
        0.584  kg

      • Design and finishing

        Material of main body
        Plated steel

      • Accessories included

        Double layer rack accessory
        yes
        Food separator
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

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