For tasty and healthy grilling & frying
Get perfect and healthier grilled fish, meat and vegetables with TurboStar rapid air technology combined with the unique pierced surface with ridges! Thanks to its non-stick surface food releases effortlessly and it's very easy to clean! See all benefits
Airfryer Grill Pan accessory
Enable the full potential of your Airfryer and discover the endless possibilities. Even if you want to fry, brown or sear, the Airfryer Grill Pan delivers delicious dishes prepared in no time!
Whether you prefer grilling meat, seafood or vegetables!
Thanks to the non-stick surface your Airfryer Grill Pan is very easy to clean. Additionally you can put it in the dishwasher for your convenience.
The EasyClick removable handle enables you to easily fit the grill pan in the dishwasher and makes it much easier to store. The grill pan accessory uses the EasyClick handle that comes with the standard basket of your Airfryer.
Discover the new way of grilling your food thanks to the unique surface of this Airfryer Grill Pan. Due to the TurboStar rapid air technology your food is cooked in a healthier way because you can cook with little or no oil.
Excess fat can drip away easily while grilling due to the pierced surface.
With the non-stick surface your grilled food is as easy to take out as to put it in. That way you get perfectly grilled meat and you could even prepare the most delicate types of food like fish and vegetables.
The grill pan is large enough to easily fry or grill a whole fish, a big steak or generous portions of vegetables.
