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    • For tasty and healthy grilling & frying For tasty and healthy grilling & frying For tasty and healthy grilling & frying

      Airfryer Grill Pan accessory

      HD9940/00

      For tasty and healthy grilling & frying

      Get perfect and healthier grilled fish, meat and vegetables with TurboStar rapid air technology combined with the unique pierced surface with ridges! Thanks to its non-stick surface food releases effortlessly and it's very easy to clean!

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      Airfryer Grill Pan accessory

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      For tasty and healthy grilling & frying

      Airfryer Grill Pan

      • Suitable for HD962X range
      • Suitable for HD964X range
      • Versatile cooking
      • Non-stick surface
      Also perfect for frying, browning and searing

      Also perfect for frying, browning and searing

      Enable the full potential of your Airfryer and discover the endless possibilities. Even if you want to fry, brown or sear, the Airfryer Grill Pan delivers delicious dishes prepared in no time!

      Whether you prefer grilling meat, seafood or vegetables!

      Whether you prefer grilling meat, seafood or vegetables!

      Whether you prefer grilling meat, seafood or vegetables!

      Grill pan is easy to clean due to non-stick surface

      Grill pan is easy to clean due to non-stick surface

      Thanks to the non-stick surface your Airfryer Grill Pan is very easy to clean. Additionally you can put it in the dishwasher for your convenience.

      EasyClick removable handle for easy cleaning and storage*

      EasyClick removable handle for easy cleaning and storage*

      The EasyClick removable handle enables you to easily fit the grill pan in the dishwasher and makes it much easier to store. The grill pan accessory uses the EasyClick handle that comes with the standard basket of your Airfryer.

      Pierced surface for ideal air flow while grilling

      Discover the new way of grilling your food thanks to the unique surface of this Airfryer Grill Pan. Due to the TurboStar rapid air technology your food is cooked in a healthier way because you can cook with little or no oil.

      Pierced surface allows excess fat to drip away

      Excess fat can drip away easily while grilling due to the pierced surface.

      Premium non-stick pan for easy food release

      With the non-stick surface your grilled food is as easy to take out as to put it in. That way you get perfectly grilled meat and you could even prepare the most delicate types of food like fish and vegetables.

      With a maximized surface you can even grill a whole fish

      The grill pan is large enough to easily fry or grill a whole fish, a big steak or generous portions of vegetables.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Design

        Color
        Black

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
        219x217x77  mm
        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        205x206x80  mm
        Weight of product
        0,16  kg

      • General specifications

        Product features
        • Dishwasher safe
        • Non-stick coating

      • Finishing

        Material of main body
        Aluminium

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

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      • The grill pan accessory uses the EasyClick removable handle that comes with the standard basket of your Airfryer.

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