    Airfryer XL Baking plate

    HD9912/90
    For delicious homemade pizza, quiches and cakes
      Airfryer XL Baking plate

      HD9912/90
      For delicious homemade pizza, quiches and cakes

      Now you can make your favorite baking recipes with your Airfryer. Bake delicious homemade pizza, quiche , sweet cakes, flat bread, gratin and much more, in an easy, quick and healthy way! See all benefits

      Airfryer XL Baking plate

      For delicious homemade pizza, quiches and cakes

      Now you can make your favorite baking recipes with your Airfryer. Bake delicious homemade pizza, quiche , sweet cakes, flat bread, gratin and much more, in an easy, quick and healthy way! See all benefits

      For delicious homemade pizza, quiches and cakes

      Now you can make your favorite baking recipes with your Airfryer. Bake delicious homemade pizza, quiche , sweet cakes, flat bread, gratin and much more, in an easy, quick and healthy way! See all benefits

      Airfryer XL Baking plate

      For delicious homemade pizza, quiches and cakes

      Now you can make your favorite baking recipes with your Airfryer. Bake delicious homemade pizza, quiche , sweet cakes, flat bread, gratin and much more, in an easy, quick and healthy way! See all benefits

        Airfryer XL Baking plate

        For delicious homemade pizza, quiches and cakes

        Airfryer XL Baking plate

        • Suitable for HD924x range
        • Versatile cooking
        • Non-stick surface
        Rapid air flow for perfect results

        Rapid air flow for perfect results

        Due to the Rapid air technology your food is cooked to perfection in a healthier way because you can cook with little or no oil.

        Premium non-stick pan for easy food release

        Premium non-stick pan for easy food release

        The non stick surface helps to easily release your pizza, quiche or cake.

        With a maximized surface for family size meals

        With a maximized surface for family size meals

        The XL Baking plate is square and makes optimal use of the space in your XL Airfryer, so you can make family size portions.

        For your favorite baking recipes both sweet and savory

        For your favorite baking recipes both sweet and savory

        With the XL Baking plate you will be able to use your Airfyer even more often for delicious homemade dishes. Try pizza, quiche, cakes and many more sweet and savory baking recipes.

        Easy to clean due to non-stick surface and dishwasher safe

        Easy to clean due to non-stick surface and dishwasher safe

        Thanks to the non-stick surface your Airfryer XL Baking plate is very easy to clean. Additionally you can put it in the dishwasher for your convenience.

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Product features
          • Dishwasher safe
          • Non-stick coating

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials

        • Design

          Color
          Black

        • Finishing

          Material of main body
          Aluminium

