Rapid CombiAir Technology cooks food just how you like it

Taste sensation: Imagine dishes always cooked just how you like and a host of new recipes to delve into, sample and savor. With Rapid CombiAir Technology, that’s a reality! Your Airfryer Combi with HomeID automatically adjusts cooking time, temperature and air speed. Choose low airflow to gently sous vide steak, slow cook stews and braise meats. The high, low and dynamic airflow cooking possibilities ensure your food is always deliciously tender on the inside and your preferred level of crispness to the outside.