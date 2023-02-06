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HD9285/90
Crispy, healthy meals with the Philips XXL Airfryer
Discover the Philips Airfryer XXL 5000 Series and enjoy healthy, delicious meals with ease. With 16 cooking functions, prepare meals just the way you like them.See all benefits
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5000 Series XXL Connected
Total
recurring payment
The Philips Airfryer 5000 Series XXL connects to the HomeID app, letting you explore healthy airfryer recipes and monitor cooking from your phone. Whether you're reheating dinner or cooking a whole chicken, it's a seamless smart kitchen upgrade. Great for busy weeknights or weekend meal prep.
The Philips XXL Airfryer includes 16 cooking functions, allowing you versatility with what you want to make. From baking, roasting, grilling, and more. It’s a true all-in-one appliance for family dinners or airfryer breakfast ideas. From chips to desserts, enjoy versatility without needing multiple gadgets cluttering your kitchen.
Discover easy airfryer recipes through the HomeID app, curated by nutrition experts for better daily choices. Whether you're cooking meat or plant-based meals, it's all designed to fit a healthy lifestyle. Our app includes airfryer meals for beginners and those who want to try something new.
Choose a recipe, send it to the Airfryer, and monitor the progress of your cooking from the comfort of your sofa. The HomeID App guides you every step of the way so that you can make homemade meals that you and your family love, every day. Voice control is also enabled, and compatible with Amazon Alexa.
Rapid Air Technology, with its unique starfish design, swirls hot air to create delicious foods that are crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, with little to no added oil.
The Philips Airfryer 5000 series XXL Connected uses hot air to cook your favourite foods to crispy perfection.
The Philips Airfryer 5000 Series XXL Connected is designed with your family in mind. The 1.4Kg capacity basket, combined with the 7.2L pan, help you cook a variety of meals. Make up to 6 meal portions in one go for your family and friends.
Philips Airfryers work more efficiently to save you time and energy by cooking delicious meals with 60% less energy and 40% faster than a traditional oven.***
All removable parts are dishwasher safe. Our Airfryer's QuickClean basket has a non-stick coating for easy cleaning. Frying with air also means your home will be free from the odor of traditional deep-frying.
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