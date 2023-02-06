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    • Crispy, healthy meals with the Philips XXL Airfryer Crispy, healthy meals with the Philips XXL Airfryer Crispy, healthy meals with the Philips XXL Airfryer
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      Airfryer 5000 Series XXL Connected

      HD9285/90

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Crispy, healthy meals with the Philips XXL Airfryer

      Discover the Philips Airfryer XXL 5000 Series and enjoy healthy, delicious meals with ease. With 16 cooking functions, prepare meals just the way you like them.

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      Airfryer 5000 Series XXL Connected

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      Crispy, healthy meals with the Philips XXL Airfryer

      Versatile cooking options with one product

      • Smart control with HomeID app
      • 16-in-1 Airfryer functions
      • Large 7.2L capacity (1.4kg)
      • Advanced RapidAir+ Technology
      • Recipes for airfryer included
      Smart airfryer cooking, right from your phone

      Smart airfryer cooking, right from your phone

      The Philips Airfryer 5000 Series XXL connects to the HomeID app, letting you explore healthy airfryer recipes and monitor cooking from your phone. Whether you're reheating dinner or cooking a whole chicken, it's a seamless smart kitchen upgrade. Great for busy weeknights or weekend meal prep.

      Your 16-in-1 cooking solution in one compact unit

      Your 16-in-1 cooking solution in one compact unit

      The Philips XXL Airfryer includes 16 cooking functions, allowing you versatility with what you want to make. From baking, roasting, grilling, and more. It’s a true all-in-one appliance for family dinners or airfryer breakfast ideas. From chips to desserts, enjoy versatility without needing multiple gadgets cluttering your kitchen.

      Tasty and healthy meals with expert-picked recipes

      Tasty and healthy meals with expert-picked recipes

      Discover easy airfryer recipes through the HomeID app, curated by nutrition experts for better daily choices. Whether you're cooking meat or plant-based meals, it's all designed to fit a healthy lifestyle. Our app includes airfryer meals for beginners and those who want to try something new.

      Select, set & relax

      Select, set & relax

      Choose a recipe, send it to the Airfryer, and monitor the progress of your cooking from the comfort of your sofa. The HomeID App guides you every step of the way so that you can make homemade meals that you and your family love, every day. Voice control is also enabled, and compatible with Amazon Alexa.

      Healthy frying with Rapid Air technology

      Healthy frying with Rapid Air technology

      Rapid Air Technology, with its unique starfish design, swirls hot air to create delicious foods that are crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, with little to no added oil.

      Dishes crispy on the outside & tender on the inside

      Dishes crispy on the outside & tender on the inside

      The Philips Airfryer 5000 series XXL Connected uses hot air to cook your favourite foods to crispy perfection.

      XXL Size. For the whole family

      XXL Size. For the whole family

      The Philips Airfryer 5000 Series XXL Connected is designed with your family in mind. The 1.4Kg capacity basket, combined with the 7.2L pan, help you cook a variety of meals. Make up to 6 meal portions in one go for your family and friends.

      Energy and time saving

      Energy and time saving

      Philips Airfryers work more efficiently to save you time and energy by cooking delicious meals with 60% less energy and 40% faster than a traditional oven.***

      Easy to use and clean

      Easy to use and clean

      All removable parts are dishwasher safe. Our Airfryer's QuickClean basket has a non-stick coating for easy cleaning. Frying with air also means your home will be free from the odor of traditional deep-frying.

      Technical Specifications

      • General Specification

        Dishwasher safe parts
        Yes

      • Country of Origin

        Produced In
        China

      • Technical Specifications

        Power
        2000 W
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Frequency
        50 Hz
        Number in pack
        1
        Battery Product
        No

      • General Specification

        Primary Material
        Plastic
        Secondary Material
        Plastic
        Capacity
        7.2L
        Heat-resistant
        Yes
        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Transparent lid
        No
        Interface
        Digital
        Cord length
        0.8 m
        Cord storage
        No
        Keep warm function
        Yes
        Programs
        8
        Number of baskets
        1
        Removable basket
        Yes
        Timer
        180 min
        Remote control
        Yes
        Internet connectivity
        Yes
        Technology
        RapidAir
        Integrated on /off switch
        Digital
        Automatic shut-off
        Yes
        Adjustable thermostat
        Yes
        Power light
        Yes
        Cool-touch handgrips
        Yes
        Dishwasher safe
        Yes
        Temperature indicator
        Yes
        Maximum temperature (°C)
        200℃
        Related Accessories 1
        Compatibility
        Non-stick coating
        Yes
        Warranty
        2 Years
        Single or dual basket
        Single Basket
        Connectivity
        Connected

      • Weight and Dimensions

        Product Length
        410 mm
        Product Width
        300 mm
        Product Height
        330 mm
        Product Weight
        6,25 kg
        Product Dimension
        410 x 300 x 330 mm
        Package Length
        478mm
        Package Width
        373mm
        Package Height
        392mm
        Package Weight
        8.1kg

      • Durability

        Case
        > 90% recycled materials
        Manual
        100% recycled paper

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      • Number of recipes may vary per country
      • * Compared to fresh fries prepared in a Philips conventional fryer
      • **Average percentages based on internal lab measurement with products HD9280, HD9650, HD9860, HD9270, HD9285, HD9252, HD9200, HD9255, HD9880
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