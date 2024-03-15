Search terms

    All-in-1 Brew

    Drip coffee maker with built-in grinder

    HD7900
    Fresh-bean flavor in every cup.
      All-in-1 Brew Drip coffee maker with built-in grinder

      HD7900
      Fresh-bean flavor in every cup.

      Delicious coffee from fresh beans: you can wake up your family with a full jug, or brew into your favorite mug for a break in the afternoon. Select intensity, and machine draws exact water for a perfect coffee at the right temperature.

        All-in-1 Brew

        All-in-1 Brew

        Drip coffee maker with built-in grinder

        Fresh-bean flavor in every cup.

        Relaxing to make, delicious to sip.

        • Duo-bean container
        • Permanent filter
        • Dosing spoon
        Integrated grinder with customizable coarseness level

        Integrated grinder with customizable coarseness level

        Integrated conical burr grinder to customize coarseness and unleash full aroma of your beans. You can also switch it off to use readymade coffee grounds.

        Brew in the jug, cup*, mug* or tumbler** with All-in-1 brew

        Brew in the jug, cup*, mug* or tumbler** with All-in-1 brew

        All-in-1 Brew lets you brew in the glass or thermal jug, directly into your favorite cup*, mug*, or tumbler** to sip on the-go as you drive to work.

        Smart Dosing: perfect water to coffee ratio with each brew

        Smart Dosing: perfect water to coffee ratio with each brew

        Smart Dosing ensures perfect water to coffee ratio with every brew, eliminating guesswork and allowing less refills. Always get the best coffee, never watery or sour.

        Detachable duo-bean container to mix and switch your beans

        Detachable duo-bean container to mix and switch your beans

        Detachable duo-bean container with Aroma Seal lets you store and mix two different blends together. You also switch between decaf and normal. It is easy to clean - also thanks to included brush - and easy to refill.

        Permanent filter for optimal extraction time and no waste

        Permanent filter for optimal extraction time and no waste

        Permanent filter can be reused brew after brew. It ensures perfect extraction time for optimal aroma and taste. It eliminates the need to use disposable paper filters.

        Conveniently refill detachable water tank for up to 10 cups

        Conveniently refill detachable water tank for up to 10 cups

        No need to refill the water at every brewing thanks to Smart Dosing. And when you do refill, 10-cup water tank with easy-to-read levels has internal handle so that it can be conveniently removed from the appliance and positioned under the sink.

        Brew over ice coffee to to cool your summer days

        Brew over ice coffee to to cool your summer days

        Coffee for all seasons! Enjoy your coffee warm during the winter, or brew it over ice to cool your summer days.

        Space-saving design fits between countertop and cupboard

        Space-saving design fits between countertop and cupboard

        Easily fits between countertop and cupboard thanks to premium space-saving design without compromising on capacity.

        Customize coffee the way you like it through LED display

        Customize coffee the way you like it through LED display

        Easy-to-read LED display. You can adjust intensity (1-3), number of cups (from 1 to 10) and coarseness level. Enjoy coffee just the way you like it at a perfect brewing temperature.

        Program when your coffee machine will start brewing

        Program when your coffee machine will start brewing

        LED display shows timer-controlled brewing. Program when your coffee machine will start brewing to be woken up in the morning by the smell of fresh coffee.

        Aroma twister for enhanced taste

        Aroma twister for enhanced taste

        Aroma twister swirls the aroma consistently throughout the jug for an enhanced taste.

        Economical and safe with auto shut-off and keep warm

        Economical and safe with auto shut-off and keep warm

        Economical and safe with auto shut-off and keep warm function. Machine can automatically turn off after brewing - or keep your coffee warm up to 5 hours later.

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • Accessories

          Included
          • Glass jug
          • Cleaning brush
          • Spoon
          • Permanent filter

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          0.8+/-0.05  m
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Frequency
          50-60  Hz
          Water tank capacity
          1.25 L
          Bean container capacity
          450 ml
          Brewing time for a full jug
          11 mins

        • Design

          Color
          Black & Silver
          Housing
          Stainless steel and plastic

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of product (WxDxH)
          277 * 245 *434  mm
          Weight incl. packaging
          6.04  kg
          Dimensions of packaging (WxDxH)
          282* 328 *484 mm

        • General specifications

          Drip-stop
          Yes
          Type of display
          LED
          Filter size
          1x4
          Keep warm function
          Programmable up to 5 hours
          Timer function
          Yes
          Auto shut-off
          Yes
          Brew into jug or directly into mug
          Yes
          Descaling reminder and descaling function
          Yes
          Integrated grinder
          Yes
          Dishwasher safe parts
          Glass jug, jug lid, filter holder, and permanent filter
          Detachable bean container
          Yes, Duo-bean
          Detachable water tank
          Yes
          Aroma twister
          Yes

        • Service

          2-year guarantee
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            • Cup and mug need to be glass or ceramic.
            • *Max height of tumbler is 10cm.
            • **Only works in jug mode.

