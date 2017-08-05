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  • Adds life to your meals
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  • Adds life to your meals
  • Adds life to your meals
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Adds life to your meals

Discontinued

Viva CollectionInduction cooker

HD4937/06

3.1
| (25) Reviews
Adds life to your meals
Making cooking quick and efficient: 2100W of heating power, reaches temperatures as high as 280°C in an instant. Portable design provides superior convenience. Safety features guarantee worry-free cooking.
See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Healthier. Faster. Easier.1

Effective heating and various cooking menus

Adds life to your meals

  • Sensor Touch

  • 2100 W

Extra safe automatic off function

The cooker will shut off automatically when cooking is completed.

Big digital display clearly shows the process

Full glass panel is easy to clean

Full glass panel is easy to clean

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.1

of 5

25

Reviews

2

05/08/2017

Australia

Australia

Love it

I was about to buy a induction 4 hotplate but the cost was out of my budget, then I discovered this portable hotplate, so I bought 2 at a fraction of the cost of a 4 hotplate, I can use the 2 at the same time if I need to, it is very versatile I can use it on any bench in my kitchen, also can be used outdoors, the benefit for me was cost and it didn't need hard wiring, can be plugged in to a normal socket, and stored when not in use. Great product would recommend for home use and caravaning.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD4937/06 Induction cooker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD4937/06 Induction cooker

22/05/2017

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

Total control.

Not the worlds best chef, so love the timer feature, not so easy to create burnt offerings. Being able to change the temperature instantly is also great. But really impressed with the pre-programmed settings that change the temperatures and controls the cooking for you. Probably the best feature is less heat in the kitchen and when things spill over they don't get burnt onto the cook top, so much easier to keep clean.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD4937/06 Induction cooker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD4937/06 Induction cooker

30/01/2017

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

Features are good

Very pleased,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD4937/72 Induction cooker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD4937/72 Induction cooker

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers 