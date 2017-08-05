2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD4937/06
Sensor Touch
2100 W
The cooker will shut off automatically when cooking is completed.
Full glass panel is easy to clean
3.1
of 5
25
Reviews
Pippa45
05/08/2017
Australia
Love it
I was about to buy a induction 4 hotplate but the cost was out of my budget, then I discovered this portable hotplate, so I bought 2 at a fraction of the cost of a 4 hotplate, I can use the 2 at the same time if I need to, it is very versatile I can use it on any bench in my kitchen, also can be used outdoors, the benefit for me was cost and it didn't need hard wiring, can be plugged in to a normal socket, and stored when not in use. Great product would recommend for home use and caravaning.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD4937/06 Induction cooker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD4937/06 Induction cooker
Sheree4507
22/05/2017
Australia
Verified buyer
Total control.
Not the worlds best chef, so love the timer feature, not so easy to create burnt offerings. Being able to change the temperature instantly is also great. But really impressed with the pre-programmed settings that change the temperatures and controls the cooking for you. Probably the best feature is less heat in the kitchen and when things spill over they don't get burnt onto the cook top, so much easier to keep clean.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD4937/06 Induction cooker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD4937/06 Induction cooker
mrjw1945
30/01/2017
Australia
Verified buyer
Features are good
Very pleased,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD4937/72 Induction cooker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD4937/72 Induction cooker
Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers