Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Adds life to your meals
Making cooking quick and efficient: 2100W of heating power, reaches temperatures as high as 280°C in an instant. Portable design provides superior convenience. Safety features guarantee worry-free cooking. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Adds life to your meals
Making cooking quick and efficient: 2100W of heating power, reaches temperatures as high as 280°C in an instant. Portable design provides superior convenience. Safety features guarantee worry-free cooking. See all benefits
Adds life to your meals
Making cooking quick and efficient: 2100W of heating power, reaches temperatures as high as 280°C in an instant. Portable design provides superior convenience. Safety features guarantee worry-free cooking. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Adds life to your meals
Making cooking quick and efficient: 2100W of heating power, reaches temperatures as high as 280°C in an instant. Portable design provides superior convenience. Safety features guarantee worry-free cooking. See all benefits
Induction cooker
Philips shop price
Total:
The cooker will shut off automatically when cooking is completed.
Easy-to-read digital display
Full glass panel is easy to clean
1 to 120 mins cooking time settings for most menus; 600 mins for slow cooking menu
Fast cooking with high power (2100w) to instantly seal nutrition.
Reaches as high as 280°C for variety cooking demands.
Country of origin
General specifications
Service
Sustainability
Technical specifications
Weight and dimensions
Design
Finishing