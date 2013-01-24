Home
    Viva Collection

    Induction cooker

    HD4937/06
    Overall rating / 5
    • Adds life to your meals Adds life to your meals Adds life to your meals
      -{discount-value}

      Viva Collection Induction cooker

      HD4937/06
      Overall rating / 5

      Adds life to your meals

      Making cooking quick and efficient: 2100W of heating power, reaches temperatures as high as 280°C in an instant. Portable design provides superior convenience. Safety features guarantee worry-free cooking.

      Suggested retail price: $149.00

      Viva Collection Induction cooker

      Adds life to your meals

      Making cooking quick and efficient: 2100W of heating power, reaches temperatures as high as 280°C in an instant. Portable design provides superior convenience. Safety features guarantee worry-free cooking. See all benefits

      Adds life to your meals

      Making cooking quick and efficient: 2100W of heating power, reaches temperatures as high as 280°C in an instant. Portable design provides superior convenience. Safety features guarantee worry-free cooking. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $149.00

      Viva Collection Induction cooker

      Adds life to your meals

      Making cooking quick and efficient: 2100W of heating power, reaches temperatures as high as 280°C in an instant. Portable design provides superior convenience. Safety features guarantee worry-free cooking. See all benefits

        Adds life to your meals

        Effective heating and various cooking menus

        • Sensor Touch
        • 2100 W
        User friendly 24-hour preset function

        User friendly 24-hour preset function

        Extra safe automatic off function

        The cooker will shut off automatically when cooking is completed.

        Easy-to-read digital display

        Easy-to-read digital display

        Full glass panel is easy to clean

        Full glass panel is easy to clean

        Cooking time settings

        1 to 120 mins cooking time settings for most menus; 600 mins for slow cooking menu

        Efficient heat transfer for fast cooking

        Fast cooking with high power (2100w) to instantly seal nutrition.

        Reaches temperatures up to 280°C

        Reaches as high as 280°C for variety cooking demands.

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • General specifications

          Product features
          • Automatic shut-off
          • LED display
          • Non-slip feet
          • On/off switch
          • Preset cooking function
          • Ready signal
          • Temperature control
          • Time control

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          Stand-by power consumption
          2  W
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          1.2  m
          Frequency
          50  Hz
          Voltage
          220  V
          Power
          2100  W

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
          356x417x108  mm
          Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
          290x365x68  mm
          Weight incl. packaging
          2.99  kg
          Weight of product
          2.58  kg

        • Design

          Color
          Black

        • Finishing

          Material of main body
          Full glass panel - A grade

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

