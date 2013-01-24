Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 Year Warranty

    • Free delivery on orders over $100 for all orders placed via www.philips.com.au

    Aluminium Collection

    Kettle

    HD4690/00
    Overall rating / 5
    • Crystal clear Crystal clear Crystal clear
      -{discount-value}
      2 year worldwide guarantee

      Aluminium Collection Kettle

      HD4690/00
      Overall rating / 5

      Crystal clear

      Aluminium kettle with scratchproof and fingerprint-free housing. Advanced filter system keeps scale flakes from ending up in your drink and your kettle clean. An elegant blue light ring illuminates the base once the kettle is switched on. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Aluminium Collection Kettle

      Crystal clear

      Aluminium kettle with scratchproof and fingerprint-free housing. Advanced filter system keeps scale flakes from ending up in your drink and your kettle clean. An elegant blue light ring illuminates the base once the kettle is switched on. See all benefits

      Crystal clear

      Aluminium kettle with scratchproof and fingerprint-free housing. Advanced filter system keeps scale flakes from ending up in your drink and your kettle clean. An elegant blue light ring illuminates the base once the kettle is switched on. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Aluminium Collection Kettle

      Crystal clear

      Aluminium kettle with scratchproof and fingerprint-free housing. Advanced filter system keeps scale flakes from ending up in your drink and your kettle clean. An elegant blue light ring illuminates the base once the kettle is switched on. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all kettle

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Aluminium Collection

        Aluminium Collection

        Kettle

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Crystal clear

        Best durable anti-scale filter on the market

        • 1.5 L 2400 W
        • Blue light base
        • Aluminium
        • Spring lid
        Light ring illuminates once the kettle is switched on

        Light ring illuminates once the kettle is switched on

        Blue light ring illuminates the base of the kettle, giving it an even more distinguished look and clear indication whether the kettle is switched on.

        Spring lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning

        Spring lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning

        Spring lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning, also avoiding steam contact.

        Ergonomic handle comfortably fitting any hand

        Ergonomic handle comfortably fitting any hand

        Ergonomic handle comfortably fitting any hand, for an easy grip.

        Cord winder for easy storage

        Cord winder for easy storage

        The cord can be wrapped around the base, so that the kettle is easy to place in your kitchen.

        Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

        Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

        Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing.

        Multi safety system

        Multi safety system

        Multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto switch off when ready

        Easy to read water level indicators on both sides

        Easy to read water level indicators on both sides

        Easy to read water level indicators on both sides of the Philips electric kettle for left and right handed use.

        Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning

        Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning

        The stainless steel concealed element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.

        Cool wall for a safe touch

        Cool wall for a safe touch

        Bell rings when your water is ready

        Bell sounds when your water has reached boiling point.

        Triple anti-calc filter for a clean cup of water

        Triple anti-calc filter for a clean cup of water and a cleaner kettle.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design specifications

          Color(s)
          aluminium
          Materials
          • Heating element: Stainless steel
          • Housing: Stainless steel
          • Switch & toolholder: Polypropylene
          Weight appliance
          1.65  kg

        • General specifications

          Cordless
          Yes
          Non slip feet
          Yes
          Ergonomic grip
          Yes
          Easy spout filling
          Yes
          Wide opening lid
          Yes
          Cord storage
          Yes
          Automatic shut-off
          Yes
          Boil-dry protection
          Yes
          360 degrees base
          Yes
          Lid as well as spout filling
          Yes
          Flat heating element
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          2400  W
          Capacity
          1.5  L
          Cord length
          0.75  m
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Frequency
          50-60  Hz

        • Dimensions

          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          16.2x27.7x23.6  cm
          Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
          27.3x22.6x31.8  cm

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order