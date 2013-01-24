Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 Year Warranty

    • Free delivery on orders over $100 for all orders placed via www.philips.com.au

    Kettle

    HD4670/20
    Find support for this product
    Overall rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Boil just what you need Boil just what you need Boil just what you need
      -{discount-value}

      Kettle

      HD4670/20
      Find support for this product

      Boil just what you need

      The unique ''one cup indicator'' feature of this stylish designed metal Philips kettle allows you to boil only the water you need. Therefore, you can easily save up to 66% energy and reduce your impact on environment See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $89.95

      Kettle

      Boil just what you need

      The unique ''one cup indicator'' feature of this stylish designed metal Philips kettle allows you to boil only the water you need. Therefore, you can easily save up to 66% energy and reduce your impact on environment See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all kettle

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Kettle

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Boil just what you need

        This kettle save up to 66 % energy

        • 1.7 L 2400 W
        • 1 cup indicator
        • Brushed metal
        • Spring lid
        One cup indicator to boil only the water you need

        One cup indicator to boil only the water you need

        Enabling consumers to boil the amount of water they need, and therefore saving of up to 66% energy and water, contributing to a better environment.

        Power cord winder for easy storage

        Power cord winder for easy storage

        The cord can be wrapped around the base, so that the kettle is easy to place in your kitchen.

        Easy to read water level indicators on both sides

        Easy to read water level indicators on both sides

        Easy to read water level indicators on both sides of the Philips electric kettle for left and right handed use.

        Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

        Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

        Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing.

        Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning

        Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning

        The stainless steel concealed element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.

        Pilot light indicates when the kettle is switched on

        Pilot light indicates when the kettle is switched on

        Elegant light incorporated in the on/off switch indicates when the kettle is on.

        Anti-calc filter for a clean cup of water

        Anti-calc filter for a clean cup of water

        Anti-calc filter for a clean cup of water and a cleaner kettle.

        Spring lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning

        Spring lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning

        Spring lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning, also avoiding steam contact.

        Lid knob stays cool for a safe touch

        Lid knob stays cool for a safe touch

        Lid knob stays cool for a safe touch.

        Robust metal kettle with brushed stainless steel finishing

        Robust metal kettle with brushed stainless steel finishing

        Multi safety system

        Multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto switch off when ready.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design specifications

          Color(s)
          Brushed metal and black
          Materials
          • Heating element: Stainless steel
          • Housing: Stainless steel & PP
          • Switch & toolholder: Polypropylene

        • General specifications

          Cordless
          Yes
          Non slip feet
          Yes
          Ergonomic grip
          Yes
          Easy spout filling
          Yes
          Wide opening lid
          Yes
          Cord storage
          Yes
          Automatic shut-off
          Yes
          Boil-dry protection
          Yes
          360 degrees base
          Yes
          Lid as well as spout filling
          Yes
          Flat heating element
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Capacity
          1.7  L
          Power
          2400  W
          Cord length
          0.75  m
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Frequency
          50-60  Hz

        • Dimensions

          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          16.2x24.5x24.5  cm
          Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
          27.4x18.5x27.8  cm

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order