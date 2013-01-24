Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 Year Warranty

    • Free delivery on orders over $100 for all orders placed via www.philips.com.au

    Kettle

    HD4631/20
    Find support for this product
    Overall rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Great tasting hot drinks Great tasting hot drinks Great tasting hot drinks
      -{discount-value}

      Kettle

      HD4631/20
      Find support for this product

      Great tasting hot drinks

      A hot drink has to be made at an ideal temperature: green tea needs water up to 80°C, instant coffee 90°C and black tea, hot soup 100°C. Turn the control knob of the Philips electric kettle to the right icon and enjoy your favorite drink. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Kettle

      Great tasting hot drinks

      A hot drink has to be made at an ideal temperature: green tea needs water up to 80°C, instant coffee 90°C and black tea, hot soup 100°C. Turn the control knob of the Philips electric kettle to the right icon and enjoy your favorite drink. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all kettle

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Kettle

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Great tasting hot drinks

        With optimal temperature settings for your drink

        • 1.6 L 2400 W
        • Temp control
        • Brushed metal
        • Spring lid
        Temperature control knob to deliver maximum flavor

        Temperature control knob to deliver maximum flavor

        Temperature control knob to deliver maximum flavor for your drinks.

        One cup indicator to boil only the water you need

        One cup indicator to boil only the water you need

        Enabling consumers to boil the amount of water they need, and therefore saving up energy and water, contributing to a better environment.

        Spring lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning

        Spring lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning

        Spring lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning, also avoiding steam contact.

        Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

        Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

        Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing.

        Multi safety system

        Multi safety system

        Multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto switch off when ready

        Easy to read water level indicators on both sides

        Easy to read water level indicators on both sides

        Easy to read water level indicators on both sides of the Philips electric kettle for left and right handed use.

        Pilot light indicates when the kettle is switched on

        Pilot light indicates when the kettle is switched on

        Elegant light incorporated in the on/off switch indicates when the kettle is on.

        Power cord winder for easy storage

        Power cord winder for easy storage

        The cord can be wrapped around the base, so that the kettle is easy to place in your kitchen.

        Anti-limescale filter for a clear cup of water

        Anti-limescale filter for a clear cup of water

        The removable anti-limescale filter ensures the water you pour into your cup is clean.

        Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning

        Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning

        The stainless steel concealed element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design specifications

          Color(s)
          brushed metal - black
          Materials
          • Heating element: Stainless steel
          • Housing: Stainless steel & PP
          • Switch & toolholder: Polypropylene

        • General specifications

          Cordless
          Yes
          Non slip feet
          Yes
          Ergonomic grip
          Yes
          Easy spout filling
          Yes
          Wide opening lid
          Yes
          Cord storage
          Yes
          Automatic shut-off
          Yes
          Boil-dry protection
          Yes
          360 degrees base
          Yes
          Lid as well as spout filling
          Yes
          Flat heating element
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Capacity
          1.6  L
          Power
          2400  W
          Cord length
          0.75  m
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Frequency
          50-60  Hz

        • Dimensions

          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          16.3x26.8x25  cm
          Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
          28.2x18.6x32.2  cm

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order