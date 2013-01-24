  • 2yrs warranty

  • 30 day free returns

  • 2-7days delivery

  • Free Delivery on orders over $100

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Daily Collection

    "Grain Master" rice Cooker

    HD4514/72
    Overall rating / 5
    • The grain master for your favorite grains and rice The grain master for your favorite grains and rice The grain master for your favorite grains and rice
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause

      Daily Collection "Grain Master" rice Cooker

      HD4514/72
      Overall rating / 5

      The grain master for your favorite grains and rice

      Powered by Philips innovative FragrantTaste Technology, with its automatic optimum controlled heating temperatures at each stage of the cooking process, every grain of rice is well cooked to shiny fluffy fragrant taste See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $159.00

      Daily Collection "Grain Master" rice Cooker

      The grain master for your favorite grains and rice

      Powered by Philips innovative FragrantTaste Technology, with its automatic optimum controlled heating temperatures at each stage of the cooking process, every grain of rice is well cooked to shiny fluffy fragrant taste See all benefits

      The grain master for your favorite grains and rice

      Powered by Philips innovative FragrantTaste Technology, with its automatic optimum controlled heating temperatures at each stage of the cooking process, every grain of rice is well cooked to shiny fluffy fragrant taste See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $159.00

      Daily Collection "Grain Master" rice Cooker

      The grain master for your favorite grains and rice

      Powered by Philips innovative FragrantTaste Technology, with its automatic optimum controlled heating temperatures at each stage of the cooking process, every grain of rice is well cooked to shiny fluffy fragrant taste See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Multicooker and Rice Cooker

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Daily Collection

        Daily Collection

        "Grain Master" rice Cooker

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        The grain master for your favorite grains and rice

        Fuzzy logic technology for tasty cooking

        • Fuzzy logic
        • 24-hour preset timer
        • Free recipe booklet
        • 4 L
        24-hour preset timer ensures rice and meal ready on time

        24-hour preset timer ensures rice and meal ready on time

        24-hour preset timer ensures rice and meal ready on time.

        5-layer Crystal Black Pot for even heating

        5-layer Crystal Black Pot for even heating

        5-layer non-stick and anti-scratch coating ensures inner pot is long lasting and easy to clean.

        8 Multifunction programs for a variety of dishes

        8 Multifunction programs for a variety of dishes

        8 menus, including: Standard cook, Quick cook, Brown rice, Multi-Grain, Lentils, Quinoa, Porridge, Reheat

        Fragrant Retention Valve to lock original tasty Rice

        Fragrant Retention Valve to lock original tasty Rice

        The water content of the rice is locked in via the unique steam return loop design, retaining the original fragrance of the rice.

        Free recipe booklet with 15 inspirational recipes

        Free recipe booklet with 15 inspirational recipes

        Free recipe booklet with Quick start guide and 15 inspirational recipes

        Easy-to-read water level indicator

        Easy-to-read water level indicator

        Automatic keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hours

        Use the keep warm function to keep rice warm for a longer period of time. When the cooking process is finished, the rice cooker automatically switches to the keepwarm mode

        Controls temperature accuracy at every stage of cooking

        Controls temperature accuracy at every stage of cooking to optimize the taste

        Easy to control cooking progress

        Easy to control cooking progress

        "FragrantTaste" enhances optimal moisture absorption

        Enhance moisture absorption for firm yet shiny fluffy rice.

        Fully detachable inner lid for easy cleaning

        Detaches easily for hassle-free cleaning.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Included
          • Measuring cup
          • Recipe booklet
          • Scoop

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • General specifications

          Product features
          • Cancel button
          • LED display
          • On/off switch
          • Preset cooking function
          • Ready signal
          Keep warm function
          12  hour(s)

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Technical specifications

          Capacity bowl
          4  L
          Cord length
          1  m
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Power
          790~940  W

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
          365*274*224  mm

        • Design

          Color
          White
          Color of control panel
          White

        • Finishing

          Material of main body
          Plastic

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Recipe videos


        Recipe inspiration for your Philips Grain Master from Dr Jo McMillan, Callum Hann and with Lyndey Milan

        video thumbnail

        Download recipes here

        Quinoa & Chickpea Veggie Pilaf with Dr Joanna McMilan

        video thumbnail

        Download recipes here

        Jambalaya with prawns, pork and smoked sausage with Lyndey Milan

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Register

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns, Replace, Refunds and Cancellations