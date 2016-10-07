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    • The grain master for your favorite grains and rice The grain master for your favorite grains and rice The grain master for your favorite grains and rice
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      Daily Collection "Grain Master" rice Cooker

      HD4514/72

      The grain master for your favorite grains and rice

      Powered by Philips innovative FragrantTaste Technology, with its automatic optimum controlled heating temperatures at each stage of the cooking process, every grain of rice is well cooked to shiny fluffy fragrant taste

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      Daily Collection "Grain Master" rice Cooker

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      The grain master for your favorite grains and rice

      Fuzzy logic technology for tasty cooking

      • Fuzzy logic
      • 24-hour preset timer
      • Free recipe booklet
      • 4 L
      24-hour preset timer ensures rice and meal ready on time

      24-hour preset timer ensures rice and meal ready on time

      24-hour preset timer ensures rice and meal ready on time.

      5-layer Crystal Black Pot for even heating

      5-layer Crystal Black Pot for even heating

      5-layer non-stick and anti-scratch coating ensures inner pot is long lasting and easy to clean.

      8 Multifunction programs for a variety of dishes

      8 Multifunction programs for a variety of dishes

      8 menus, including: Standard cook, Quick cook, Brown rice, Multi-Grain, Lentils, Quinoa, Porridge, Reheat

      Automatic keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hours

      Automatic keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hours

      Use the keep warm function to keep rice warm for a longer period of time. When the cooking process is finished, the rice cooker automatically switches to the keepwarm mode

      Fragrant Retention Valve to lock original tasty Rice

      Fragrant Retention Valve to lock original tasty Rice

      The water content of the rice is locked in via the unique steam return loop design, retaining the original fragrance of the rice.

      Free recipe booklet with 15 inspirational recipes

      Free recipe booklet with 15 inspirational recipes

      Free recipe booklet with Quick start guide and 15 inspirational recipes

      Controls temperature accuracy at every stage of cooking

      Controls temperature accuracy at every stage of cooking to optimize the taste

      Easy to control cooking progress

      Easy to control cooking progress

      "FragrantTaste" enhances optimal moisture absorption

      Enhance moisture absorption for firm yet shiny fluffy rice.

      Fully detachable inner lid for easy cleaning

      Detaches easily for hassle-free cleaning.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Measuring cup
        • Recipe booklet
        • Scoop

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1  m
        Capacity bowl
        4  l
        Power
        790~940  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz

      • Design

        Color
        White
        Color of control panel
        White

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        365*274*224  mm

      • General specifications

        Keep warm function
        12  hour(s)
        Product features
        • Cancel button
        • LED display
        • On/off switch
        • Preset cooking function
        • Ready signal

      • Finishing

        Material of main body
        Plastic

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

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      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

      Recipe videos


      Recipe inspiration for your Philips Grain Master from Dr Jo McMillan, Callum Hann and with Lyndey Milan

      video thumbnail

      Download recipes here

      Quinoa & Chickpea Veggie Pilaf with Dr Joanna McMilan

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      Download recipes here

      Jambalaya with prawns, pork and smoked sausage with Lyndey Milan

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