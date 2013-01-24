  • 2yrs warranty

  • 30 day free returns

  • 2-7days delivery

  • Free Delivery on orders over $100

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Viva Collection

    Stainless steel inner pot

    HD2778/60
    Overall rating / 5
    • Worry-free cooking Worry-free cooking Worry-free cooking
      -{discount-value}

      Viva Collection Stainless steel inner pot

      HD2778/60
      Overall rating / 5

      Worry-free cooking

      Anti-scratch material See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $49.95

      Viva Collection Stainless steel inner pot

      Worry-free cooking

      Anti-scratch material See all benefits

      Worry-free cooking

      Anti-scratch material See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $49.95

      Viva Collection Stainless steel inner pot

      Worry-free cooking

      Anti-scratch material See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Multicooker and Rice Cooker

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Viva Collection

        Viva Collection

        Stainless steel inner pot

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Worry-free cooking

        With food-grade stainless steel inner pot

        • 6L

        Anti-scratch material

        Anti-scratch stainless steel.

        Food-grade safety

        Made of food-grade 304 stainless steel.

        Suitable for 6L Philips All-in-one Cookers

        Suitable for HD2137, HD2237, HD2178, HD2145.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design

          Color
          Silver

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Register

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns, Replace, Refunds and Cancellations