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    • Worry-free cooking Worry-free cooking Worry-free cooking

      Viva Collection Stainless steel inner pot

      HD2778/60

      Worry-free cooking

      Anti-scratch material

      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Viva Collection Stainless steel inner pot

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      Worry-free cooking

      With food-grade stainless steel inner pot

      • 6L

      Anti-scratch material

      Anti-scratch stainless steel.

      Food-grade safety

      Made of food-grade 304 stainless steel.

      Suitable for 6L Philips All-in-one Cookers

      Suitable for HD2137, HD2237, HD2178, HD2145.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Color
        Silver
      Badge-D2C

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