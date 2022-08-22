Search terms

      Make your toast exactly how you like it every morning, with elegant style and impeccable performance. Sustainably designed with Bio-based plastics**, for a small step to a greener future.

        Breakfast just got better

        With the Philips Eco Collection Toaster

        • Bio-based plastics**
        • 8 browning settings
        • 2 slot compact design
        • Silk white matt finish
        Make your toast exactly how you like it every morning

        Make your toast exactly how you like it every morning

        2 slot compact toaster with 830W power, allows you to enjoy your toast exactly how you like it every morning.

        Sustainable design for a greener future

        Sustainable design for a greener future

        Sustainably designed using Bio-based plastics**. This breakthrough material is sure to have a big impact on your kitchen while supporting a more positive outcome for the environment.

        Integrated bun rack to warm buns and pastries

        Integrated bun rack to warm buns and pastries

        Thanks to the integrated bun rack, you can enjoy your favorite warm pastries, rolls and buns separate from your toast.

        8 settings to achieve your ideal level of browning

        8 settings to achieve your ideal level of browning

        Various browning options allow you to toast different types of bread without the risk of burning. Adjust the browning setting to your preferences so your toast is always just how you like it.

        Bread is centered perfectly to ensure even browning results

        Bread is centered perfectly to ensure even browning results

        The self-centering mechanism perfectly centers each slice for even browning results on both sides, regardless of the thickness of your bread.

        Defrost and reheat modes to enjoy more options in one go

        Defrost and reheat modes to enjoy more options in one go

        With the defrost and reheat modes, you can defrost and toast frozen bread simultaneously or warm up previously toasted bread in seconds.

        Cancel button for instant shut-off

        Cancel button for instant shut-off

        The cancel button stops toasting at any time for safe and precise operation.

        Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

        Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

        Crumb tray can be removed easily to make cleaning the toaster effortless.

        Made with safe materials that are PVC and BFR free

        Made with safe materials that are PVC and BFR free

        Made with safe materials that are PVC and BFR free, with secure sealing technology for leak-free use.

        Designed with safety and sustainability in mind

        Designed with safety and sustainability in mind

        Bio-based plastics** are made from biological and renewable resources, like sunflower oil. Used oil left over from cooking, and other plant waste, are collected and recycled through an eco-friendly process to make it suitable for contact with food. Toaster has an automatic shut off function for extra safety.

        Modern and minimalistic style

        Modern and minimalistic style

        Sustainability never looked more stylish, with silk white matt finish to look sensational in your kitchen.

        Pure and simple design

        Pure and simple design

        Nature-inspired design with calm colors and natural materials. Includes removable dust cover in a stylish wood pattern to keep your toaster free from debris when not in use. Philips Eco Conscious Collection awarded IF design award and Red Dot in 2022.

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          0.85  m
          Power
          830  W

        • Design and finishing

          Color(s)
          Silk white matt
          Material of main body
          100% Bio-based plastic

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
          162x285x199  mm
          Weight of product
          1.23  kg

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • General specifications

          Product features
          • 2 slot 830W compact toaster
          • 8 browning settings
          • Integrated bun rack
          • Self-centering feature
          • Defrost and reheat mode
          • Cancel button
          • Removable crumb tray
          • Sustainable design
          • Safe and sustainable
          • Modern & Minimalistic
          • Pure & Simple

            Awards

            • ¹Calculation based on the production of same appliance using bioplastic vs 100% virgin plastic (or virgin polypropylene)
            • ²Main body made from 100% PP plastic from certified biobased sources, on a mass balance basis (BioPP is 94% of total plastic).
