    Viva Collection

    Toaster

    HD2636/20
    • Enjoy great toast Enjoy great toast Enjoy great toast
      Viva Collection Toaster

      HD2636/20
        Viva Collection

        Viva Collection

        Toaster

        Enjoy great toast

        Toaster for always golden brown bread

        • 2 slot metal
        • 3 function
        • Brushed metal
        • Extra wide slot, bun warmer
        The outside of the toaster stays cool and safe to touch

        Extrawide slots to fit your bread, thick or thin

        Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

        Automatic safety shut-off in event of jammed bread

        Bun warming rack to warm buns and croissants

        High lift feature to safely take out smaller pieces

        Variable width self-centered slots for evenly toasted bread

        Adjustable seven levels of browning control

        Reheat, defrost and toast frozen bread at any browning level

        Cancel button to stop toasting at any time

        Cord winding facility for easy storage

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories included

          Bun warmer
          yes

        • Design specifications

          Materials
          • Brush stainless-steel housing
          • Chrome plated top
          Color(s)
          Black and metal
          Product dimensions (L x W x H)
          19x28x18.5  cm

        • General specifications

          Cord storage
          Yes
          Non slip feet
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          850-1000  W
          Cord length
          0.85  m
          Voltage
          220 - 240  V
          Frequency
          50 - 60  Hz

