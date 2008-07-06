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    • Enjoy great toast Enjoy great toast Enjoy great toast

      Toaster

      HD2628/20

      Enjoy great toast

      Philips toaster with variable width bread slots for great toast. Evenly golden brown, thick or thin. Convenient due to the defrost and reheat functions. Safe to use thanks to the high lift feature, cancel button and cool wall exterior.

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      Toaster

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      Enjoy great toast

      Toaster for always golden brown bread

      • 2 slot metal
      • 2 function
      • Brushed metal
      • Wide slot
      Adjustable browning control

      Adjustable browning control

      Ajust the heat level to your preference and get your toast the way you want it.

      Automatic safety shut-off in event of jammed bread

      Automatic safety shut-off in event of jammed bread

      The toaster will automatically shut-off if the bread gets jammed inside.

      Defrost or reheat just toasted bread in one go

      Defrost or reheat just toasted bread in one go

      The defrost button on your toaster allows you to defrost and toast in one go, and the reheat button warms cold bread or further browns just toasted bread.

      High lift feature to safely take out smaller pieces

      High lift feature to safely take out smaller pieces

      This feature allows you to lift smaller pieces of bread even higher to take them out safely.

      Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

      Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

      Is easy to clean thanks to its removable crumb tray.

      Variable width self-centered slots for evenly toasted bread

      Variable width self-centered slots for evenly toasted bread

      Philips toaster with self-centered slots allow you to put thick or thin slices and make sure they stay in the center for evenly toasted bread.

      Cancel button to stop toasting at any time

      Cancel button to stop toasting at any time

      Technical Specifications

      • Design specifications

        Product dimensions (L x W x H)
        19.1x27.1x16.2  cm
        Color(s)
        Black and metal

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220-240V  V
        Cord length
        0,85m  cm
        Power
        950W  W
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz

      • General specifications

        Cord storage
        Yes
        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Automatic safety shut-off
        Yes
        Multiple toast settings
        7

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