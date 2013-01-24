Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 Year Warranty

    • Free delivery on orders over $100 for all orders placed via www.philips.com.au

    Toaster

    HD2628/20
    Find support for this product
    Overall rating / 5
    • Enjoy great toast Enjoy great toast Enjoy great toast
      -{discount-value}

      Toaster

      HD2628/20
      Find support for this product

      Enjoy great toast

      Philips toaster with variable width bread slots for great toast. Evenly golden brown, thick or thin. Convenient due to the defrost and reheat functions. Safe to use thanks to the high lift feature, cancel button and cool wall exterior. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Toaster

      Enjoy great toast

      Philips toaster with variable width bread slots for great toast. Evenly golden brown, thick or thin. Convenient due to the defrost and reheat functions. Safe to use thanks to the high lift feature, cancel button and cool wall exterior. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all toaster

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Toaster

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Enjoy great toast

        Toaster for always golden brown bread

        • 2 slot metal
        • 2 function
        • Brushed metal
        • Wide slot
        Adjustable browning control

        Adjustable browning control

        Ajust the heat level to your preference and get your toast the way you want it.

        Automatic safety shut-off in event of jammed bread

        Automatic safety shut-off in event of jammed bread

        The toaster will automatically shut-off if the bread gets jammed inside.

        Defrost or reheat just toasted bread in one go

        Defrost or reheat just toasted bread in one go

        The defrost button on your toaster allows you to defrost and toast in one go, and the reheat button warms cold bread or further browns just toasted bread.

        High lift feature to safely take out smaller pieces

        High lift feature to safely take out smaller pieces

        This feature allows you to lift smaller pieces of bread even higher to take them out safely.

        Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

        Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

        Is easy to clean thanks to its removable crumb tray.

        Variable width self-centered slots for evenly toasted bread

        Variable width self-centered slots for evenly toasted bread

        Philips toaster with self-centered slots allow you to put thick or thin slices and make sure they stay in the center for evenly toasted bread.

        Cancel button to stop toasting at any time

        Cancel button to stop toasting at any time

        Technical Specifications

        • Design specifications

          Color(s)
          Black and metal
          Product dimensions (L x W x H)
          19.1x27.1x16.2  cm

        • General specifications

          Automatic safety shut-off
          Yes
          Non-slip feet
          Yes
          Cord storage
          Yes
          Multiple toast settings
          7

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          950W  W
          Voltage
          220-240V  V
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Cord length
          0,85m  cm

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Register

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order