    Aluminium Collection

    Toaster

    HD2618/00
    • Toast to perfection Toast to perfection Toast to perfection
      Aluminium Collection Toaster

      HD2618/00
      Toast to perfection

      With smooth, sleek lines and a full 1200 W of power, this toaster is as stunning as it is fast. The digital control gives you full control so you can be sure of delicious toast every time - evenly crisp and golden-brown. See all benefits

      Aluminium Collection Toaster

      Toast to perfection

      With smooth, sleek lines and a full 1200 W of power, this toaster is as stunning as it is fast. The digital control gives you full control so you can be sure of delicious toast every time - evenly crisp and golden-brown. See all benefits

        Toast to perfection

        Digital control for the best toast!

        • Long slot
        • 4 function digital LCD
        LCD display with digital countdown timer

        One-side toasting setting

        Anodised aluminium housing

        Removable non-stick coating crumb tray for easy cleaning

        Bun warming rack to warm buns and croissants

        Reheat setting warms or further browns just toasted bread

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Automatic safety shut-off
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          1200W  W
          Slot size (L x W x H)
          260*40*130  mm
          Cord length
          0.85  m
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz

        • Design specifications

          Color(s)
          Aluminium housing, blue display and lightrings
          Materials
          Anodised Aluminium

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

