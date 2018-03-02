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    • Your perfectly cooked meal ready up to 6X faster* Your perfectly cooked meal ready up to 6X faster* Your perfectly cooked meal ready up to 6X faster*

      Deluxe collection All-In-One Cooker

      HD2145/72

      Your perfectly cooked meal ready up to 6X faster*

      Enjoy high quality meals even during the busiest days! Different ingredients are cooked just right under accurate control of pressure and temperature thanks to the dual sensor with 50% reduction of heating fluctuation.

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      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $349.00

      Deluxe collection All-In-One Cooker

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      Your perfectly cooked meal ready up to 6X faster*

      With Dual Sensor

      • Dual sensor
      • Add ingredient function
      • Sauce thickening function
      • 6L, 1000W
      Dual sensor accurately controls temperature

      Dual sensor accurately controls temperature

      With Dual sensor, the new All-in-One cooker accurately controls the temperature and reduces heating fluctuation by 50%*. With this accuracy, different ingredients are cooked just right so that you can enjoy high quality meals and even gourmet cuisine at home easily.

      Rich sauce made with single press of button

      Rich sauce made with single press of button

      By simply pressing the Sauce thickening button, sauce and soup will be reduced to create a more intensified flavor.

      Programmable cooking settings give you full control

      Programmable cooking settings give you full control

      Now not only the cooking time but also the cooking pressure can be programmed, which gives you full control to achieve the texture to meet your personal preference. Increase the cooking pressure to get a even more tender result, while decrease it if you find it to be too soft.

      Multi cook to provide additional variety

      Multi cook to provide additional variety

      Additional multi cook programs including steaming, baking and yoghurt making to create even more dishes and desserts to dazzle your family and friends.

      Tailor-made recipe book for more inspirations

      Tailor-made recipe book for more inspirations

      50 tailor-made recipes of local favorites and global cuisine for your inspiration and help you to cook various dishes all-year round.

      SensorTouch control panel on the top for easy operation

      SensorTouch control panel on the top for easy operation

      SensorTouch control panel on the top for easy anf comfortable operations.

      18x safety protection system for worry-free cooking

      18x safety protection system for worry-free cooking

      18x safety protection system for worry-free cooking

      Add delicate ingredients at later stage of pressure cook

      Add delicate ingredients at later stage of pressure cook

      Automatic keep warm for 12 hours

      Food wil be kept warm for up to 12 hours after cooking finishes.

      Pressure cook to put perfect meals on table in minutes

      With the magic of pressure, even tough cuts can be tenderized in minutes. 9 pressure cooking modes help you to create great taste when you are time poor.

      Slow cook to create melt-in-mouth tenderness

      Slow cook with high and low temperature settings creates melt-in-mouth tenderness.

      Saute/Sear to enhance richness of flavors

      Saute/Sear to enhance richness of flavors before the magic of cooking begins.

      Preset timer and automatic keep warm

      The 24 hours easy-to-program preset timer and 12 hour automatic keep warm function help to ensure meals are hot and ready on time.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Measuring cup
        • Recipe booklet
        • Scoop
        • Steaming tray/basket

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1.2  m
        Capacity bowl
        6  l
        Power
        1000  W
        Voltage
        240  V
        Frequency
        50  Hz

      • Design

        Color
        Smoked pearl

      • General specifications

        Keep warm function
        12  hour(s)
        Product features
        • Digital touchscreen
        • Preset cooking function
        • Time control

      • Finishing

        Material of main body
        Stainless steel

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

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      • Pulled pork, 45 minutes with pressure cooking vs 8 hours with slow cooking
      • Compared to the original Phllips All-in-One Cooker
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