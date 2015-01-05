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    • Digital touch control Digital touch control Digital touch control

      Hairclipper series 9000 Hair clipper

      HC9450/15

      Digital touch control

      HAIRCLIPPER Series 9000 gives you total precision and control of your haircut. With Digital Swipe, Motorized Combs, Memory function and a high performance cutting element, it's the only clipper that gives consistently the expected results.

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      Suggested retail price: $149.00

      Hairclipper series 9000 Hair clipper

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      Digital touch control

      with Motorized Combs

      • Titanium blades
      • 400 length settings
      • 120mins cordless use/1h charge
      Digital Swipe interface

      Digital Swipe interface

      The Digital Swipe interface gives you precise feedback on the selected length. Use the touch screen to easily swipe through more than 400 length settings. Quickly browse through lengths or slowly go through each small step of 0.1 mm.

      Adjusts to different length settings

      Adjusts to different length settings

      Use the Digital Swipe to lock-in the exact length you want. There are more than 400 to choose from in 0.1mm increments, or remove the comb for a close 0.5mm trim.

      Cut hair to your length

      Cut hair to your length

      Experience precison clipping with 3 adjustable hair combs. Lock-in more than 400 hair lengths between 1mm and 42mm, or use the clipper without a comb for a close 0.5mm trim.

      Extra sharp blades for an extra sharp result

      Extra sharp blades for an extra sharp result

      Get a perfect yet protective trim with self-sharpening titanium-coated steel blades created for long-lasting performance, time after time.

      Electric hair clippers that are consistent, every time

      Electric hair clippers that are consistent, every time

      Lock-in your preferred length setting to 0.1mm accuracy and keep it there with a motorised length setting system designed for precision.

      Effortlessly adapts to thick hair

      Effortlessly adapts to thick hair

      The Auto Turbo feature automatically adapts to thicker hair, giving a little boost of extra power for an effortless cutting motion.

      Double-sharpened cutting element cuts two times faster*

      Double-sharpened cutting element cuts two times faster*

      Power through any hair type with our advanced DualCut Technology, which combines a double-sharpened cutting element with low-friction engineering. The innovative cutting element is designed to cut hair twice as fast as regular Philips clippers, with the added confidence of a robust steel guard for ultimate durability.

      Remembers your preferred settings

      Remembers your preferred settings

      The smart hair clipper that saves you time, not only does it remember your last cutting length, it can memorise your 3 preferred settings. Just select and hold the memory button.

      Up to 120 minutes of cordless use

      Up to 120 minutes of cordless use

      Don’t get tangled up in your cordless hair clippers – a 1 hour charge provides up to 120 minutes of powerful clipping time. Or keep it plugged in for uninterrupted trimming.

      Warranty for purchase protection

      Warranty for purchase protection

      All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year warranty, never need to be oiled and are compatible with any voltage worldwide.

      Technical Specifications

      • Power system

        Motor
        Auto Turbo
        Battery type
        Li-ion
        Operation
        Corded and cordless
        Running time
        120 minutes
        Charging time
        1 hour

      • Accessories

        Attachments
        3 hair combs

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Cutting system

        Cutter width
        41mm
        Cutting element
        Titanium blades
        Number of length settings
        400
        Range of length settings
        From 0.5 to 42 mm
        Precision (size of steps)
        By 0.1mm
        Length selection
        • Digital Swipe
        • Motorized Combs

      • Ease of use

        Maintenance free
        No oil needed
        Cleaning
        Removable cutter
        Memory function
        Yes

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