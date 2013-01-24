  • 2yrs warranty

    Hairclipper series 9000

    Hair clipper

    HC9450/15
    5 Awards
    Digital touch control
      Hairclipper series 9000 Hair clipper

      HC9450/15
      5 Awards

      Digital touch control

      HAIRCLIPPER Series 9000 gives you total precision and control of your haircut. With Digital Swipe, Motorized Combs, Memory function and a high performance cutting element, it's the only clipper that gives consistently the expected results.

        Digital touch control

        with Motorized Combs

        • Titanium blades
        • 400 length settings
        • 120mins cordless use/1h charge
        Digital Swipe interface

        Digital Swipe interface

        The Digital Swipe interface gives you precise feedback on the selected length. Use the touch screen to easily swipe through more than 400 length settings. Quickly browse through lengths or slowly go through each small step of 0.1 mm.

        Easy to select and lock-in 400 length settings: 0,5 to 42mm

        Easy to select and lock-in 400 length settings: 0,5 to 42mm

        Use the Digital Swipe to precisely select and lock-in the length you want, with more than 400 length settings from 1 to 42mm, and precisely 0,1mm between each length. Or you can use it without the comb for a close 0.5mm trim.

        Adjustable hair combs for the best clipping results

        Adjustable hair combs for the best clipping results

        The clipper comes with 3 adjustable hair combs: from 1 to 7mm, 7 to 24mm and 24 to 42mm. Just attach one of the combs for more than 400 lock-in length settings, with 0,1mm between each length. Or you can use the clipper without the comb for a close 0.5mm trim.

        Self-sharpening titanium blades for extra durability

        Self-sharpening titanium blades for extra durability

        The advanced Titanium blades are harder than steel for ultimate durability. In addition, the blades are self-sharpening to ensure long-lasting performance and accurate cutting, time after time.

        Motorized Combs for easy length selection

        Motorized Combs for easy length selection

        The motor powered length setting system easily selects and locks in the preferred length. The motor powers the comb and allows selecting between lengths with a precision of up to 0.1mm. This innovative technology gives you the security of clipping all the time at the desired length and achieving consistent results time after time.

        Auto Turbo to boost cutting speed

        Auto Turbo to boost cutting speed

        The Turbo feature automatically boosts the speed when reaching thick hair, allowing you to get a perfect, effortless cut.

        Double-sharpened cutting element cuts two times faster*

        Double-sharpened cutting element cuts two times faster*

        Power through any hair type with our advanced DualCut Technology, which combines a double-sharpened cutting element with low-friction engineering. The innovative cutting element is designed to cut hair twice as fast as regular Philips clippers, with the added confidence of a robust steel guard for ultimate durability.

        Remembers 3 cutting length settings per comb

        Remembers 3 cutting length settings per comb

        This smart clipper remembers your last cutting length and can save 3 others for each comb attachment you put on. Select your preferred length, hold the memory button pressed and the clipper will immediately memorise your setting. You can do this for three different lengths.

        120 minutes of cordless use after a 1-hour charge

        120 minutes of cordless use after a 1-hour charge

        Use the clipper cordless for maximum power and freedom. Its powerful Lithium-Ion battery provides up to 120 minutes of cordless power after 1 hour of charging. Can be used corded and cordless.

        2-year guarantee

        2-year guarantee

        All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and worldwide voltage compatibility.

        Technical Specifications

        • Cutting system

          Cutter width
          41mm
          Cutting element
          Titanium blades
          Number of length settings
          400
          Precision (size of steps)
          By 0.1mm
          Range of length settings
          From 0.5 to 42 mm
          Length selection
          • Digital Swipe
          • Motorized Combs

        • Accessories

          Attachments
          3 hair combs

        • Ease of use

          Cleaning
          Removable cutter
          Maintenance free
          No oil needed
          Memory function
          Yes

        • Power system

          Motor
          Auto Turbo
          Battery type
          Li-ion
          Operation
          Corded and cordless
          Running time
          120 minutes
          Charging time
          1 hour

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

