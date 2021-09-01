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    • The perfect haircut, personalized to you The perfect haircut, personalized to you The perfect haircut, personalized to you

      Hairclipper series 9000 Hair clipper

      HC9420/15

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      The perfect haircut, personalized to you

      The Philips Hair Clipper 9000 ensures a perfect, personalized haircut. With 400 length settings and Titanium blades, you get ultimate precision and power. Achieve the perfect finish tailored to your hair density.

      See all benefits
      Suggested retail price: $159.00

      Hairclipper series 9000 Hair clipper

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      The perfect haircut, personalized to you

      with Motorized Combs

      • Self-sharpening metal blades
      • 60 length settings
      • 120 mins cordless use/1h charge
      • Up to 5-year guarantee
      60 length settings with Motorized Buttons

      60 length settings with Motorized Buttons

      Use the Control Buttons to precisely select and lock-in the length you want, with more than 60 length settings. Use the comb to trim with precisely 0,2mm increments between 1 and 7mm, and 1mm between 7 and 42mm. Or you can use it without the comb for a close 0.5mm trim.

      Remain as sharp as day one without oiling

      Remain as sharp as day one without oiling

      The self-sharpening steel blades are designed to be incredibly long-lasting. Even after 5 years they cut with the same precision and accuracy as day 1.

      PowerAdapt sensor delivers a personalized haircut experience

      PowerAdapt sensor delivers a personalized haircut experience

      An even haircut, personalized to you. The PowerAdapt sensor automatically adjusts the motor to match your unique hair density, providing precisely the right cutting power at any length.

      Memory Function Remembers Your Preferred Settings

      Memory Function Remembers Your Preferred Settings

      Your perfect haircut, every time. The smart hair clipper's memory function remembers your 3 preferred length settings, saving you time and hassle while achieving your ideal look.

      Auto Turbo for Effortless, Even Haircuts

      Auto Turbo for Effortless, Even Haircuts

      Experience a perfectly even haircut tailored to your unique hair. With Auto Turbo, the motor speed adjusts automatically to match your hair's thickness, ensuring a smooth, even, and effortless finish.

      Motorized Combs Ensure Consistent Cuts Every Time

      Motorized Combs Ensure Consistent Cuts Every Time

      Lock in your desired hair length with 0.1mm accuracy and effortlessly maintain it with Philips' motorized length setting system, designed for precision.

      Up to 120 minutes of cordless use

      Up to 120 minutes of cordless use

      Don’t get tangled up in your cordless hair clippers – a 1 hour charge provides up to 120 minutes of powerful clipping time. Or keep it plugged in for uninterrupted trimming.

      Up to 5-Year Global Warranty for Purchase Protection

      Up to 5-Year Global Warranty for Purchase Protection

      A grooming product built to last: the warranty offers coverage for up to 5 years, including a 2-year standard global warranty, with an additional 3 years available upon registering the device within 90 days of purchase.

      Hair Clipper built to last with no oil required

      Hair Clipper built to last with no oil required

      All of our Hair clipping products* are built to last. They come with a standard global 2 year warranty, including the option to extend up to 5 years** and they never need to be oiled.

      3 adjustable hair combs to achieve your desired length

      3 adjustable hair combs to achieve your desired length

      Achieve precise clipping with our 3 adjustable hair combs. Choose from over 400 hair lengths ranging from 1mm to 42mm, or use the clipper without a comb for a close 0.5mm trim.

      Technical Specifications

      • Power system

        Motor
        Auto Turbo
        Battery type
        Li-ion
        Operation
        Corded and cordless
        Running time
        120 minutes
        Charging time
        1 hour

      • Accessories

        Pouch
        Travel pouch
        Attachments
        3 hair combs

      • Service

        Up to 5-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Cutting system

        Cutter width
        41mm
        Cutting element
        Stainless steel blades
        Number of length settings
        60
        Range of length settings
        From 0.5 to 42 mm
        Precision (size of steps)
        0.2mm/1mm
        Length selection
        • Control Buttons
        • Motorized Combs

      • Ease of use

        Maintenance free
        No oil needed
        Cleaning
        Removable cutter
        Memory function
        Yes

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