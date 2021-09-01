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HC9420/15
The perfect haircut, personalized to you
The Philips Hair Clipper 9000 ensures a perfect, personalized haircut. With 400 length settings and Titanium blades, you get ultimate precision and power. Achieve the perfect finish tailored to your hair density.See all benefits
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Hair clipper
Total
recurring payment
Use the Control Buttons to precisely select and lock-in the length you want, with more than 60 length settings. Use the comb to trim with precisely 0,2mm increments between 1 and 7mm, and 1mm between 7 and 42mm. Or you can use it without the comb for a close 0.5mm trim.
The self-sharpening steel blades are designed to be incredibly long-lasting. Even after 5 years they cut with the same precision and accuracy as day 1.
An even haircut, personalized to you. The PowerAdapt sensor automatically adjusts the motor to match your unique hair density, providing precisely the right cutting power at any length.
Your perfect haircut, every time. The smart hair clipper's memory function remembers your 3 preferred length settings, saving you time and hassle while achieving your ideal look.
Experience a perfectly even haircut tailored to your unique hair. With Auto Turbo, the motor speed adjusts automatically to match your hair's thickness, ensuring a smooth, even, and effortless finish.
Lock in your desired hair length with 0.1mm accuracy and effortlessly maintain it with Philips' motorized length setting system, designed for precision.
Don’t get tangled up in your cordless hair clippers – a 1 hour charge provides up to 120 minutes of powerful clipping time. Or keep it plugged in for uninterrupted trimming.
A grooming product built to last: the warranty offers coverage for up to 5 years, including a 2-year standard global warranty, with an additional 3 years available upon registering the device within 90 days of purchase.
All of our Hair clipping products* are built to last. They come with a standard global 2 year warranty, including the option to extend up to 5 years** and they never need to be oiled.
Achieve precise clipping with our 3 adjustable hair combs. Choose from over 400 hair lengths ranging from 1mm to 42mm, or use the clipper without a comb for a close 0.5mm trim.
Power system
Accessories
Service
Cutting system
Ease of use
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