Adjustable hair combs for the best clipping results

The clipper comes with 3 adjustable hair combs: from 1 to 7mm, 7 to 24mm and 24 to 42mm. Just attach one of the combs for more than 60 lock-in length settings, with precisely 0,2mm increments between 1 and 7mm, and 1mm between 7 and 42mm. Or you can use the clipper without the comb for a close 0.5mm trim.