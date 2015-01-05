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    • 1 click, total precision 1 click, total precision 1 click, total precision

      Hairclipper series 7000 Hair clipper

      HC7460/15

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      1 click, total precision

      HAIRCLIPPER Series 7000 gives you total precision and control of your haircut with just one click. With Motorized Combs and a high performance cutting element, it's the only clipper that gives consistently the expected results.

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      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $129.00

      Hairclipper series 7000 Hair clipper

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      1 click, total precision

      with Motorized Combs

      • Stainless steel blades
      • 60 length settings
      • 120mins cordless use/1h charge
      Control buttons

      Control buttons

      The intuitive user interface gives you precise feedback on the selected length. Use the buttons to easily select and lock-in more than 60 length settings. Quickly browse through lengths or slowly go through each small step of 0.2 mm.

      Easy to select and lock-in 60 length settings: 0,5 to 42mm

      Easy to select and lock-in 60 length settings: 0,5 to 42mm

      Use the Control Buttons to precisely select and lock-in the length you want, with more than 60 length settings. Use the comb to trim with precisely 0,2mm increments between 1 and 7mm, and 1mm between 7 and 42mm. Or you can use it without the comb for a close 0.5mm trim.

      Adjustable hair combs for the best clipping results

      Adjustable hair combs for the best clipping results

      The clipper comes with 3 adjustable hair combs: from 1 to 7mm, 7 to 24mm and 24 to 42mm. Just attach one of the combs for more than 60 lock-in length settings, with precisely 0,2mm increments between 1 and 7mm, and 1mm between 7 and 42mm. Or you can use the clipper without the comb for a close 0.5mm trim.

      Self-sharpening steel blades for long-lasting sharpness

      Self-sharpening steel blades for long-lasting sharpness

      Self-sharpening stainless steel blades for long-lasting sharpness.

      Motorized Combs for easy length selection

      Motorized Combs for easy length selection

      The motor powered length setting system easily selects and locks in the preferred length. The motor powers the comb and allows selecting between lengths with a precision of up to 0.2mm. This innovative technology gives you the security of clipping all the time at the desired length and achieving consistent results time after time.

      Effortlessly adapts to thick hair

      Effortlessly adapts to thick hair

      The Auto Turbo feature automatically adapts to thicker hair, giving a little boost of extra power for an effortless cutting motion.

      Double-sharpened cutting element cuts two times faster*

      Double-sharpened cutting element cuts two times faster*

      Power through any hair type with our advanced DualCut Technology, which combines a double-sharpened cutting element with low-friction engineering. The innovative cutting element is designed to cut hair twice as fast as regular Philips clippers, with the added confidence of a robust steel guard for ultimate durability.

      Remembers the last used length setting

      Remembers the last used length setting

      The comb goes back to the last used cutting length setting when the clipper is turned on.

      Up to 120 minutes of cordless use

      Up to 120 minutes of cordless use

      Don’t get tangled up in your cordless hair clippers – a 1 hour charge provides up to 120 minutes of powerful clipping time. Or keep it plugged in for uninterrupted trimming.

      Warranty for purchase protection

      Warranty for purchase protection

      All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year warranty, never need to be oiled and are compatible with any voltage worldwide.

      Technical Specifications

      • Power system

        Motor
        Auto Turbo
        Battery type
        Li-ion
        Operation
        Corded and cordless
        Running time
        120 minutes
        Charging time
        1 hour

      • Accessories

        Attachments
        3 hair combs

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Cutting system

        Cutter width
        41mm
        Cutting element
        Stainless steel blades
        Range of length settings
        From 0.5 to 42 mm
        Number of length settings
        60
        Precision (size of steps)
        0.2mm/1mm
        Length selection
        • Control Buttons
        • Motorized Combs

      • Ease of use

        Maintenance free
        No oil needed
        Cleaning
        Removable cutter
        Memory function
        Yes

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