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HC7460/15
1 click, total precision
HAIRCLIPPER Series 7000 gives you total precision and control of your haircut with just one click. With Motorized Combs and a high performance cutting element, it's the only clipper that gives consistently the expected results.See all benefits
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Hair clipper
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recurring payment
The intuitive user interface gives you precise feedback on the selected length. Use the buttons to easily select and lock-in more than 60 length settings. Quickly browse through lengths or slowly go through each small step of 0.2 mm.
Use the Control Buttons to precisely select and lock-in the length you want, with more than 60 length settings. Use the comb to trim with precisely 0,2mm increments between 1 and 7mm, and 1mm between 7 and 42mm. Or you can use it without the comb for a close 0.5mm trim.
The clipper comes with 3 adjustable hair combs: from 1 to 7mm, 7 to 24mm and 24 to 42mm. Just attach one of the combs for more than 60 lock-in length settings, with precisely 0,2mm increments between 1 and 7mm, and 1mm between 7 and 42mm. Or you can use the clipper without the comb for a close 0.5mm trim.
Self-sharpening stainless steel blades for long-lasting sharpness.
The motor powered length setting system easily selects and locks in the preferred length. The motor powers the comb and allows selecting between lengths with a precision of up to 0.2mm. This innovative technology gives you the security of clipping all the time at the desired length and achieving consistent results time after time.
The Auto Turbo feature automatically adapts to thicker hair, giving a little boost of extra power for an effortless cutting motion.
Power through any hair type with our advanced DualCut Technology, which combines a double-sharpened cutting element with low-friction engineering. The innovative cutting element is designed to cut hair twice as fast as regular Philips clippers, with the added confidence of a robust steel guard for ultimate durability.
The comb goes back to the last used cutting length setting when the clipper is turned on.
Don’t get tangled up in your cordless hair clippers – a 1 hour charge provides up to 120 minutes of powerful clipping time. Or keep it plugged in for uninterrupted trimming.
All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year warranty, never need to be oiled and are compatible with any voltage worldwide.
Power system
Accessories
Service
Cutting system
Ease of use
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