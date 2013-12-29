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HC5440/15
HAIRCLIPPER Series 5000 - Cuts twice as fast*
The HAIRCLIPPER Series 5000 is built to last, and engineered to perform. The innovative cutting element, stainless steel blades and adjustable hair comb are designed to give you a fast, sharp cut, time after time.See all benefits
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Hair clipper
Total
recurring payment
Power through any hair type with our advanced DualCut Technology, which combines a double-sharpened cutting element with low-friction engineering. The innovative cutting element is designed to cut hair twice as fast as regular Philips clippers, with the added confidence of a robust steel guard for ultimate durability.*
Self-sharpening stainless steel blades for long-lasting sharpness.
Turn the zoom wheel to simply select and lock in the length you want, with 23 length settings from 1 to 23mm, and precisely 1mm between each length. Or you can use it without the comb for a close 0.5mm trim.
Use the clipper corded or cordless for maximum power and freedom, with 75 minutes of cordless power after 8 hours of charging.
Simply click open the detachable head to quickly release and wash the blades.
All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a worldwide guarantee and worldwide voltage compatibility. Simply register your clipper on www.philips.com/5years to receive an additional 3 years on top of your standard 2-year Philips guarantee, giving you a 5-year worldwide warranty in total.
No oil needed, for easy maintenance and to save you time.
Power system
Service
Cutting system
Ease of use
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