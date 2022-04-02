Search terms

    Hairclipper series 3000

    Hair clipper

    HC3525/15
    • Constant power, easy haircut Constant power, easy haircut Constant power, easy haircut
      Hairclipper series 3000 Hair clipper

      HC3525/15
      Constant power, easy haircut

      With Hairclipper 3000 you achieve an easy, quick and even haircut, time after time. The DuraPower technology ensures a long-lasting battery performance, while the self-sharpening metal blades remain as sharp as day one without oiling See all benefits

        Hairclipper series 3000

        Hairclipper series 3000

        Hair clipper

        Constant power, easy haircut

        DuraPower technology: increase battery lifetime

        • Self-sharpening metal blades
        • 13 length settings
        • 45mins cordless use/8h charge

        Technical Specifications

        • Ease of use

          Cleaning
          • Removable cutter
          • Washable blades
          Operation
          Corded & Cordless use

        • Ease of use

          Maintenance free
          No oil needed

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Design

          Handle
          Ergonomic grip & handling

        • Cutting system

          Cutter width
          41mm
          Cutting element
          Self-sharpening metal blades
          Number of length settings
          13
          Range of length settings
          From 0.5 to 23 mm
          Precision (size of steps)
          By 2mm

        • Power

          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V

        • Power

          Battery type
          Ni-MH
          Charging
          8 hours full charge
          Run time
          45 minutes

        • Accessories

          Comb
          • Adjustable hair comb
          • Extra adjustable beard comb
          Maintenance
          Cleaning brush

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

