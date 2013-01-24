Home
    Hairclipper series 3000

    Hair clipper

    HC3505/15
    Overall rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Easy, even haircut Easy, even haircut Easy, even haircut
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      Hairclipper series 3000 Hair clipper

      HC3505/15
      Overall rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Easy, even haircut

      Get an easy haircut, quick and easily. DualCut technology with self-sharpening blades clips twice as fast*. Trim-n-Flow technology features a comb designed to prevent clogging - so you can finish your style in one go. See all benefits

        Easy, even haircut

        Faster clipping without clogging*

        • Stainless steel blades
        • 13 length settings
        • Corded use
        Trim-n-Flow technology for continuous cutting

        Trim-n-Flow technology for continuous cutting

        Our new, innovative comb is designed to prevent hair from getting stuck in the clipper. So you can continue cutting your hair, from start to finish, without interruption.

        Double-sharpened blades for 2 times faster clipping

        Double-sharpened blades for 2 times faster clipping

        Power through any type of hair with our advanced DualCut technology: an innovative two-sided cutting element that cuts hair twice as fast as one-sided blades.

        Self-sharpening stainless steel blades

        Self-sharpening stainless steel blades

        Self-sharpening stainless steel blades are incredibly long-lasting. Even after 5 years, they cut just like they did on day one.

        Easily select and lock-in 13 length settings: 0,5 to 23mm

        Easily select and lock-in 13 length settings: 0,5 to 23mm

        Simply select and lock in the length you want. The adjustable comb has 12 lock-in length settings from 1mm to 23mm, with precisely 2mm between each length. Remove the comb entirely for a close 0.5mm trim.

        Efficient power system for corded use

        Efficient power system for corded use

        The 1.8m long power cord provides constant power.

        Ergonomic handle for more comfort and control

        Ergonomic handle for more comfort and control

        The HAIRCLIPPER Series 3000 is designed to be comfortable to use, convenient to handle and easy to operate. The special texture and grip allow you to easily move the clipper and cut all around your head.

        Quick release blades for easy cleaning

        Quick release blades for easy cleaning

        Simply click to release the detachable head to quickly release and clean the blades.

        Zero maintenance, no oil needed

        Zero maintenance, no oil needed

        No oil needed, for easy maintenance and to save you time.

        2-year guarantee

        2-year guarantee

        All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and worldwide voltage compatibility.

        Technical Specifications

        • Cutting system

          Trim-n-Flow technology
          Yes
          Cutter width
          41mm
          Cutting element
          Stainless steel blades
          Number of length settings
          13
          Precision (size of steps)
          By 2mm
          Range of length settings
          From 0.5 to 23 mm

        • Accessories

          Comb
          Adjustable hair comb
          Maintenance
          Cleaning brush

        • Ease of use

          Cleaning
          • Removable cutter
          • Washable blades
          Operation
          Corded use only
          Maintenance free
          No oil needed

        • Power

          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V

        • Design

          Handle
          Ergonomic grip & handling

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • Faster clipping without clogging - tested on cut hair length up to 19mm, compared to predecessor comb
            • Cuts 2 times faster - versus its Philips predecessor

