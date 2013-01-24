Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 Year Warranty

    • Free delivery on orders over $100 for all orders placed via www.philips.com.au

    Hairclipper series 3000

    Hair clipper

    HC3410/85
    Find support for this product
    Overall rating / 5
    • HAIRCLIPPER Series 3000 - Cuts twice as fast* HAIRCLIPPER Series 3000 - Cuts twice as fast* HAIRCLIPPER Series 3000 - Cuts twice as fast*
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      Hairclipper series 3000 Hair clipper

      HC3410/85
      Find support for this product

      HAIRCLIPPER Series 3000 - Cuts twice as fast*

      The HAIRCLIPPER series 3000 is built to last, and engineered to perform. The innovative cutting element and adjustable hair comb are designed to give you a fast, sharp cut, every time. Also includes comfortable nose, ear & eyebrow trimmer. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $49.95
      Find similar products

      Hairclipper series 3000 Hair clipper

      HAIRCLIPPER Series 3000 - Cuts twice as fast*

      The HAIRCLIPPER series 3000 is built to last, and engineered to perform. The innovative cutting element and adjustable hair comb are designed to give you a fast, sharp cut, every time. Also includes comfortable nose, ear & eyebrow trimmer. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all series-hair-clippers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Hairclipper series 3000

        Hairclipper series 3000

        Hair clipper

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        HAIRCLIPPER Series 3000 - Cuts twice as fast*

        With bonus comfortable nose, ear & eyebrow trimmer

        • Stainless steel blades
        • 13 length settings
        • Corded use
        • Nose trimmer included
        Double-sharpened cutting element with reduced friction

        Double-sharpened cutting element with reduced friction

        Power through any hair type with our advanced DualCut Technology, which combines a double-sharpened cutting element with low-friction engineering. The innovative cutting element is designed to cut hair twice as fast as regular Philips clippers, with the added confidence of a robust steel guard for ultimate durability.*

        Self-sharpening steel blades for long-lasting sharpness

        Self-sharpening steel blades for long-lasting sharpness

        Self-sharpening stainless steel blades for long-lasting sharpness.

        Easy to select and lock in 13 length settings: 0.5 to 23mm

        Easy to select and lock in 13 length settings: 0.5 to 23mm

        Simply select and lock in the length you want with the adjustable comb which provides 12 lock-in length settings from 1mm to 23mm, with precisely 2mm between each length. Or you can use it without the comb for a close 0.5mm trim.

        Efficient power system for corded use

        Efficient power system for corded use

        Power cord provides constant power.

        'Quick release' blades for easy cleaning

        'Quick release' blades for easy cleaning

        Simply click open the detachable head to quickly release and wash the blades.

        2yr guarantee plus 3yrs when you register the product online

        2yr guarantee plus 3yrs when you register the product online

        All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a worldwide guarantee and worldwide voltage compatibility. In addition, by registering the clipper on www.philips.com/5years you can receive an additional 3 years on top of your standard 2-year Philips guarantee, giving you a 5-year worldwide warranty for the HC3410. The NT1150 comes with a standard 2 year worldwide guarantee.

        Advanced guard system prevents pulling, nicks & cuts

        Advanced guard system prevents pulling, nicks & cuts

        With the revolutionary ProtecTube technology, the cutter is protected by an ultra-thin foil guard with rounded tips to prevent skin irritations. In addition, the cutter is designed to prevent hair from getting caught between two separately moving cutting blades, for guaranteed no pulling.

        Easily reach hair inside the ear or nose

        Easily reach hair inside the ear or nose

        The Philips nose trimmer has been engineered so that it is perfectly angled to easily reach hair inside the ear and nose. With the Philips nose trimmer, you can be sure that all unwanted hairs will be removed efficiently.

        Fully washable

        Fully washable

        The trimmer is easy to clean under the tap and can be used in the shower.

        AA battery included

        AA battery included

        AA battery operated, your trimmer is ready to use straight away.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Nose trimmer included
          Yes

        • Cutting system

          Cutter width
          41  mm
          Cutting element
          Stainless steel blades
          Number of length settings
          13
          Range of length settings
          From 0.5 to 23  mm
          Precision (size of steps)
          By 2  mm

        • Power system

          Operation
          Corded only

        • Ease of use

          Cleaning
          Washable blades
          Maintenance free
          No oil needed

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          • Yes
          • Plus 3-years with registration

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • Versus its Philips predecessor
            • 5-year worldwide warranty - applies only to HC3410

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order