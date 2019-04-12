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Discontinued

Hairclipper series 3000Hair clipper

HC3410/85

4.8

| (4) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

HAIRCLIPPER Series 3000 - Cuts twice as fast*

The HAIRCLIPPER series 3000 is built to last, and engineered to perform. The innovative cutting element and adjustable hair comb are designed to give you a fast, sharp cut, every time. Also includes comfortable nose, ear & eyebrow trimmer.

See all benefits

With bonus comfortable nose, ear & eyebrow trimmer

HAIRCLIPPER Series 3000 - Cuts twice as fast*

  • Stainless steel blades

  • 13 length settings

  • Corded use

  • Nose trimmer included

Double-sharpened cutting element with reduced friction

Double-sharpened cutting element with reduced friction

Power through any hair type with our advanced DualCut Technology, which combines a double-sharpened cutting element with low-friction engineering. The innovative cutting element is designed to cut hair twice as fast as regular Philips clippers, with the added confidence of a robust steel guard for ultimate durability.*

Self-sharpening steel blades for long-lasting sharpness

Self-sharpening steel blades for long-lasting sharpness

Self-sharpening stainless steel blades for long-lasting sharpness.

Easy to select and lock in 13 length settings: 0.5 to 23mm

Easy to select and lock in 13 length settings: 0.5 to 23mm

Simply select and lock in the length you want with the adjustable comb which provides 12 lock-in length settings from 1mm to 23mm, with precisely 2mm between each length. Or you can use it without the comb for a close 0.5mm trim.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.8

of 5

4

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

12/04/2019

Australia

Australia

Very convenient

The product is quite good. It does a good job of trimming small hairs from the face. It is quite versatile. I would highly recommend it to anybody

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 HC3410/85 Hair clipper

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 HC3410/85 Hair clipper

29/09/2017

Australia

Australia

Great product

I am very happy with both the clippers and the nose trimmer.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 HC3410/85 Hair clipper

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 HC3410/85 Hair clipper

31/08/2017

Australia

Australia

Clean, even shave with minimal effort

I have only used the Philips Hair Clipper series 3000 once thus far and I am already very impressed with the product. I was able to run the clipper comb through my hair in a seamless manner. It never got caught even in the thickest areas of my hair, and it gave a very clean and even shave without me needing to excessively re-run the clipper comb over the same areas to achieve this. Having one adjustable comb is very convenient, easy to use, and requires less storage compared with other hair clippers that come with a large amount of combs.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 HC3410/85 Hair clipper

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 HC3410/85 Hair clipper

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Disclaimers

  1. Versus its Philips predecessor

  2. 5-year worldwide warranty - applies only to HC3410