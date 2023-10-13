Search terms

      The Philips Clothes Fabric Shaver removes fabric pills from all types of clothing easily and quickly. Smoothen all garments in one click with the new Philips Fabric shaver!

      Clothes Fabric Shaver

      Lint-free anytime anywhere!

      • Safe on all garments
      • USB Charger
      • Easy to use
      • Effective removal of all sizes of pills
      • Effortless disposal
      The shaver head protects delicate garments from damages

      The shaver head protects delicate garments from damages

      The specially designed shaver head protects delicate garments from damages with its 1mm shaving buffering.

      Up to 90 minutes runtime with one full battery charge

      Up to 90 minutes runtime with one full battery charge

      USB chargeable. Up to 90 minutes runtime with one full battery charge. A breathing light indicates low battery level.

      Comfortable grip makes it easy to hold for long time

      Comfortable grip makes it easy to hold for long time

      Simply press the button and effortlessly shave your clothes. Its comfortable grip makes it easy to hold for long time.

      The mesh enables efficient removal of all sizes of pills

      The mesh enables efficient removal of all sizes of pills

      It is equipped with a mesh containing 150 holes of varying sizes, enabling efficient removal of pills in all sizes.

      The pill container is easy to remove and empty

      The pill container is easy to remove and empty

      The semi-transparent pill container can be easily removed and emptied.

      The small size allows convenient storage

      The small size allows convenient storage

      The small size allows convenient storage both at home and while traveling.

      Technical Specifications

      • Size and weight

        Product dimensions (WxHxL)
        7.5cm×7.3cm×9.5cm
        weight
        0.15kg
        Charging type
        USB

