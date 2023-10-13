Search terms
Shopping cart
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
GCA2100/20
Clothes Fabric Shaver
The Philips Clothes Fabric Shaver removes fabric pills from all types of clothing easily and quickly. Smoothen all garments in one click with the new Philips Fabric shaver!See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Fabric Shavers
Total:
recurring payment
The specially designed shaver head protects delicate garments from damages with its 1mm shaving buffering.
USB chargeable. Up to 90 minutes runtime with one full battery charge. A breathing light indicates low battery level.
Simply press the button and effortlessly shave your clothes. Its comfortable grip makes it easy to hold for long time.
It is equipped with a mesh containing 150 holes of varying sizes, enabling efficient removal of pills in all sizes.
The semi-transparent pill container can be easily removed and emptied.
The small size allows convenient storage both at home and while traveling.
Size and weight
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.