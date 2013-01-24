Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 Year Warranty

    • Free delivery on orders over $100 for all orders placed via www.philips.com.au

    PerfectCare Elite Plus

    Steam generator iron

    GC9681
    Overall rating / 5
    2 Awards
    • The fastest, most powerful iron* just got smarter The fastest, most powerful iron* just got smarter The fastest, most powerful iron* just got smarter
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause

      PerfectCare Elite Plus Steam generator iron

      GC9681
      Overall rating / 5
      2 Awards

      The fastest, most powerful iron* just got smarter

      PerfectCare Elite Plus is the most powerful and fastest steam generator in the world, with ultra-light iron and intelligent automatic steam for ultimate convenience. No temperature settings is required and no burns - guaranteed. See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $719.00

      PerfectCare Elite Plus Steam generator iron

      The fastest, most powerful iron* just got smarter

      PerfectCare Elite Plus is the most powerful and fastest steam generator in the world, with ultra-light iron and intelligent automatic steam for ultimate convenience. No temperature settings is required and no burns - guaranteed. See all benefits

      The fastest, most powerful iron* just got smarter

      PerfectCare Elite Plus is the most powerful and fastest steam generator in the world, with ultra-light iron and intelligent automatic steam for ultimate convenience. No temperature settings is required and no burns - guaranteed. See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $719.00

      PerfectCare Elite Plus Steam generator iron

      The fastest, most powerful iron* just got smarter

      PerfectCare Elite Plus is the most powerful and fastest steam generator in the world, with ultra-light iron and intelligent automatic steam for ultimate convenience. No temperature settings is required and no burns - guaranteed. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all steam-generator-iron

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all accessories
        PerfectCare Elite Plus

        PerfectCare Elite Plus

        Steam generator iron

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        The fastest, most powerful iron* just got smarter

        With intelligent automatic steam

        • Up to 500 g steam boost
        • 1.8 L detachable water tank
        • OptimalTEMP Technology
        • Automatic & silent steam
        Automatic shut off when iron is left unattended

        Automatic shut off when iron is left unattended

        The automatic shut off function automatically switches off your steam generator iron if it has not been used for a few minutes. This saves energy and gives you peace of mind.

        Carry lock for safe and easy transport

        Carry lock for safe and easy transport

        Lock your iron securely to the base station for easy carrying around the house and to reduce the risk of accidentally touching the hot soleplate.

        Easy and efficient descaling system for lasting performance

        Easy and efficient descaling system for lasting performance

        Regular descaling protects your iron, extends its lifetime, and ensures the best steam performance. Our exclusive Easy De-Calc Plus system collects limescale continuously with an indicator light and audio signal to tell you when it needs emptying. Simply remove the plug and let the water and scale particles flow out.

        Intelligent automatic steam for faster, easier ironing

        Intelligent automatic steam for faster, easier ironing

        Our DynamiQ smart sensor knows exactly when and how the iron is moving, delivering powerful steam where you need it most – for easier ironing and faster results.

        Large 1.8L detachable water tank for easy refilling

        Large 1.8L detachable water tank for easy refilling

        1.8-liter transparent tank gives you up to 2 hours of continuous use. When the water tank is empty, you will be reminded by the indicator light and you can refill easily at any time under the tap through the large filling door.

        Light weight and comfortable iron to handle

        Light weight and comfortable iron to handle

        The iron is amazingly light and comfortable to handle, gliding easily and reducing wrist strain. Its minimal weight also makes it easy and effective for vertical steaming of curtains and hanging clothes.

        No burns – guaranteed

        No burns – guaranteed

        Thanks to OptimalTEMP technology, we guarantee this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric. You can even leave it resting face down on your clothes or ironing board. No burns, no shine. Guaranteed.

        OptimalTEMP technology, no temperature settings required

        OptimalTEMP technology, no temperature settings required

        Iron everything from jeans to silk without adjusting the temperature. Thanks to OptimalTEMP, no dial or settings are needed. So there’s no more pre-sorting the laundry, or waiting for the iron to heat up and cool down. You're ready for any fabric, anytime

        Powerful ironing with minimum noise

        Powerful ironing with minimum noise

        Silencing filters minimize steam noise and a sound-absorbing platform reduces vibration noise in the base unit. So our powerful steam won’t overpower the sounds of television, music or family.

        Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

        Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

        Strong, continuous steam tackles even the thickest fabrics with ease. Watch stubborn creases melt away with an extra steam boost just where you need it. This extra steam is perfect for vertical steaming to refresh clothes and curtains, too.

        T-ionicGlide soleplate, ultimate gliding & durability

        T-ionicGlide soleplate, ultimate gliding & durability

        T-ionicGlide is our best soleplate for ultimate gliding performance and maximum scratch resistance. Its stainless steel base is twice as hard as a regular aluminum base, and our patented 6-layer coating with advanced titanium layer glides effortlessly for the fastest results.

        Save energy with ECO mode

        Save energy with ECO mode

        Save energy and get the same great results. ECO mode reduces your energy consumption for garments that require less steam.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technology

          Cyclonic steam chamber
          Yes
          No burns
          Yes
          No temperature settings needed
          Yes
          OptimalTEMP technology
          Yes
          Silent steam Technology
          Yes
          Smart Control Processor
          Yes
          DynamiQ
          Yes

        • Fast crease removal

          Continuous steam
          Up to 150  g/min
          Power
          Max 2400  W
          Pressure
          Max 7.5 bar
          Ready to use
          2  min
          Steam boost
          Up to 500  g
          Vertical steam
          Yes
          Voltage
          220-240  V

        • Easy to use

          Safe on all ironable fabrics
          Even delicates like silk
          Soleplate gliding performance
          5  stars
          Soleplate name
          T-ionicGlide
          Water tank capacity
          1800  ml
          Hose length
          1.9  m
          Low water alert
          Yes
          Power cord length
          2  m
          Precision steam tip
          Yes
          Ready to use
          Sound indicator
          Refill any time during use
          Yes
          Safety auto off
          Yes
          Soleplate scratch resistance
          5  stars
          Tap water suitable
          Yes

        • Scale management

          Descaling and cleaning
          Easy De-calc Plus
          Descaling reminder
          Light

        • Storage

          Carry lock
          For transportation and safety
          Hose storage
          Hose storage compartment

        • Accessories included

          Glove for extra protection
          Yes

        • Size and weight

          Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
          31 x 35 x 51  cm
          Product dimensions (WxHxL)
          23.3 x 28.5 x 45.3  cm
          Total weight with packaging
          7.4  kg
          Weight of iron
          0.8  kg
          Weight of iron + base
          5.1  kg

        • Guarantee

          2 year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Green efficiency

          Energy saving mode
          Yes
          Energy saving*
          50  %
          Product packaging
          100% recycable
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Accessories for this product

        See all accessories
          * Suggested retail price

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              • steam rate (norm IEC60311) vs. the 10 best-selling steam generators; tested April 2017.

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              PayPal - payment method

              Help with your online order

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order