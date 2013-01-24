Home
    PerfectCare Silence

    Steam generator iron

    GC9550/02
    • Ultra fast and quiet ironing Ultra fast and quiet ironing Ultra fast and quiet ironing
      PerfectCare Silence Steam generator iron

      GC9550/02
      Ultra fast and quiet ironing

      Enjoy ironing with family around, while watching tv, without being disturbed by the noise. Philips PerfectCare Silence steam generator iron combines powerful steam and fast ironing at low sound. See all benefits

      PerfectCare Silence Steam generator iron

      Ultra fast and quiet ironing

      Enjoy ironing with family around, while watching tv, without being disturbed by the noise. Philips PerfectCare Silence steam generator iron combines powerful steam and fast ironing at low sound. See all benefits

        Ultra fast and quiet ironing

        Ultra fast and quiet ironing

        • Max 6.5 bar pressure
        • Up to 350 g steam boost
        • Carry lock
        • 1.5L detachable water tank
        Silent steam technology: Powerful steam with minimum sound

        Silent steam technology: Powerful steam with minimum sound

        Enjoy ironing with family around or while watching TV, without being disturbed by the noise of the steam. Silent steam technology delivers quiet yet very powerful steam. The steam generator is fitted with silencing steam filters to reduce the noise of the steam, and a sound-absorbing platform to reduce the noise of the pump in the base.

        Iron from jeans to silk with no temperature setting required

        Iron from jeans to silk with no temperature setting required

        Now you can iron from jeans to silk with no temperature setting required. Guaranteed no burn on all ironable fabrics. Revolutionary technology with the 1) Advanced Smart Control Processor which controls precisely the soleplate temperature. You do not need to adjust temperature 2) Powerful Cyclonic steam chamber which delivers powerful consistent steam, making ironing easier and faster.

        Descale effectively and easily your appliance to prolong it

        Descale effectively and easily your appliance to prolong it

        Ultra long lasting steam performance: Philips' exclusive Easy De-Calc function provides the ideal way to get rid of limescale and extend the lifetime of your steam generator iron. Your iron will remind you with light and sound when to perform cleaning. Only when your appliance is cold, simply open the Easy De-Calc knob , and collect the dirty water and scale in a cup.

        New SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

        New SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

        New SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.

        Lock your iron securely to the base station

        Lock your iron securely to the base station

        Your steam generator iron comes with a safety carry lock. You can lock your iron safely on the base, making it safer, reducing the risk of people touching the hot soleplate. You can also carry the steam generator easily.

        Safe to leave the hot soleplate on the ironing board

        Safe to leave the hot soleplate on the ironing board

        The Philips innovative OptimalTEMP technology guarantees no burn on all ironable fabrics. During ironing, no need to put your iron back to the base station, just leave the hot iron soleplate directly on the garments or cotton ironing board cover without additional resting accessory. It will not damage any of your ironable garments, neither the board. This makes your ironing easier with less wrist efforts.

        Automatically turned off for safety and energy saving

        Automatically turned off for safety and energy saving

        The safety auto off function automatically switches off the appliance if it has not been used for a few minutes, also saving energy.

        Up to 6.5 bar pressure

        Up to 6.5 bar pressure

        The more steam, the faster the ironing.  Consistent powerful steam is generated which penetrates deep inside the garments making ironing faster and better. Steam power can be regulated to fit your needs.

        1.5 L detachable water tank, up to 2 hours of ironing

        1.5 L detachable water tank, up to 2 hours of ironing

        The watertank can be removed to be refilled easily under the tap. The large filling hole makes the refilling fast.Thanks to the 1.5 L watertank capacity, you can iron up to 2 hours continuously without any refills.

        Steam boost up to 350 g

        The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

        Technical Specifications

        • Fast & powerful crease removal

          OptimalTEMP technology
          Yes
          Pressure
          Up to 6.5
          Steam boost
          350  g
          Soleplate
          SteamGlide
          Safe rest
          yes
          Variable steam settings
          Yes
          Vertical steaming
          Yes
          Steam output control
          Yes
          Steam tip
          Yes
          Power
          2400  W

        • Easy to use

          Heat up time
          2  min
          Refill any time
          Yes
          Safety auto off
          Yes
          Storage solution
          Carry lock
          Safe for all fabrics
          Even for delicates like silks
          Water tank capacity
          1500  ml
          Filling and emptying water
          • Detachable water tank
          • Extra large filling hole
          Power cord length
          1.8  m
          Cord storage
          Cord storage compartment
          Hose length
          1.7  m
          Hose storage
          Hose storage compartment
          Cord freedom (swivel)
          180 degree cord freedom

        • Sustainability

          Energy saving mode
          Yes

        • Calc management

          Suitable for tap water
          Yes
          Calc clean solution
          Easy De-calc

        • Technical specifications

          Weight of iron
          1.2  kg
          Weight of iron + base
          5.1  kg
          Product dimensions
          28.3 x 26.3 x 42.4  cm
          Packaging dimensions
          33.5 x 30.5 x 49.1  cm
          Voltage
          220 - 240  V

