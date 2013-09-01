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    • Ultra fast and quiet ironing Ultra fast and quiet ironing Ultra fast and quiet ironing
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      PerfectCare Silence Steam generator iron

      GC9550/02

      Ultra fast and quiet ironing

      Enjoy ironing with family around, while watching tv, without being disturbed by the noise. Philips PerfectCare Silence steam generator iron combines powerful steam and fast ironing at low sound.

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      PerfectCare Silence Steam generator iron

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      Ultra fast and quiet ironing

      Ultra fast and quiet ironing

      • Max 6.5 bar pressure
      • Up to 350 g steam boost
      • Carry lock
      • 1.5L detachable water tank
      Silent steam technology: Powerful steam with minimum sound

      Silent steam technology: Powerful steam with minimum sound

      Enjoy ironing with family around or while watching TV, without being disturbed by the noise of the steam. Silent steam technology delivers quiet yet very powerful steam. The steam generator is fitted with silencing steam filters to reduce the noise of the steam, and a sound-absorbing platform to reduce the noise of the pump in the base.

      Iron from jeans to silk with no temperature setting required

      Iron from jeans to silk with no temperature setting required

      Now you can iron from jeans to silk with no temperature setting required. Guaranteed no burn on all ironable fabrics. Revolutionary technology with the 1) Advanced Smart Control Processor which controls precisely the soleplate temperature. You do not need to adjust temperature 2) Powerful Cyclonic steam chamber which delivers powerful consistent steam, making ironing easier and faster.

      Descale effectively and easily your appliance to prolong it

      Descale effectively and easily your appliance to prolong it

      Ultra long lasting steam performance: Philips' exclusive Easy De-Calc function provides the ideal way to get rid of limescale and extend the lifetime of your steam generator iron. Your iron will remind you with light and sound when to perform cleaning. Only when your appliance is cold, simply open the Easy De-Calc knob , and collect the dirty water and scale in a cup.

      New SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

      New SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

      New SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.

      Lock your iron securely to the base station

      Lock your iron securely to the base station

      Your steam generator iron comes with a safety carry lock. You can lock your iron safely on the base, making it safer, reducing the risk of people touching the hot soleplate. You can also carry the steam generator easily.

      Safe to leave the hot soleplate on the ironing board

      Safe to leave the hot soleplate on the ironing board

      The Philips innovative OptimalTEMP technology guarantees no burn on all ironable fabrics. During ironing, no need to put your iron back to the base station, just leave the hot iron soleplate directly on the garments or cotton ironing board cover without additional resting accessory. It will not damage any of your ironable garments, neither the board. This makes your ironing easier with less wrist efforts.

      Automatically turned off for safety and energy saving

      Automatically turned off for safety and energy saving

      The safety auto off function automatically switches off the appliance if it has not been used for a few minutes, also saving energy.

      Up to 6.5 bar pressure

      Up to 6.5 bar pressure

      The more steam, the faster the ironing.  Consistent powerful steam is generated which penetrates deep inside the garments making ironing faster and better. Steam power can be regulated to fit your needs.

      1.5 L detachable water tank, up to 2 hours of ironing

      1.5 L detachable water tank, up to 2 hours of ironing

      The watertank can be removed to be refilled easily under the tap. The large filling hole makes the refilling fast.Thanks to the 1.5 L watertank capacity, you can iron up to 2 hours continuously without any refills.

      Steam boost up to 350 g

      The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

      Technical Specifications

      • Calc management

        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        Calc clean solution
        Easy De-calc

      • Technical specifications

        Weight of iron + base
        5.1  kg
        Weight of iron
        1.2  kg
        Packaging dimensions
        33.5 x 30.5 x 49.1  cm
        Product dimensions
        28.3 x 26.3 x 42.4  cm
        Voltage
        220 - 240  V

      • Easy to use

        Refill any time
        Yes
        Filling and emptying water
        • Detachable water tank
        • Extra large filling hole
        Safe for all fabrics
        Even for delicates like silks
        Heat up time
        2  minute(s)
        Water tank capacity
        1500  ml
        Safety auto off
        Yes
        Storage solution
        Carry lock
        Cord freedom (swivel)
        180 degree cord freedom
        Cord storage
        Cord storage compartment
        Power cord length
        1.8  m
        Hose length
        1.7  m
        Hose storage
        Hose storage compartment

      • Sustainability

        Energy saving mode
        Yes

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        OptimalTEMP technology
        Yes
        Soleplate
        SteamGlide
        Power
        2400  W
        Safe rest
        yes
        Pressure
        Up to 6.5
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Steam boost
        350  g
        Steam output control
        Yes
        Variable steam settings
        Yes
        Steam tip
        Yes

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