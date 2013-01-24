Search terms
Powerful and hassle-free ironing
This powerful and fast Philips ironing system GC9140/02 takes away hassles with the unique Auto Calc-Clean function. Removing scale from the iron is something you no longer have to do. Giving you a superb ironing experience, hassle-free See all benefits
The ergonomic design of the iron facilitates comfortable ironing by putting less strain on the wrist. The upward sloping handle ensures a natural position reducing strain during ironing. The iron design also prevents the repetitive movements caused by placing an iron on its heel. The iron is light (1.2kg) for an easy & confortable ironing experience.
SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.
The Auto Calc-Clean function automatically cleans your ironing system from calc. A 2-minute scale removal cycle is activated automatically when it is time to clean your system. All you have to do is empty the detachable rinse tank. It keeps your system as new and powerful as the day you bought it.
The more steam, the faster the ironing. Consistent powerful steam is generated which penetrates deep inside the garments making ironing faster and better. Steam power can be regulated to fit your needs.
The more steam, the faster the ironing. The unique technology in a Philips steam generator iron generates powerful steam making ironing easier, better and faster.
The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.
Thanks to the automatic cord winder, you can just press the button to automatically retract the powercord.
Fast & powerful crease removal
Easy to use
Sustainability
Calc management
