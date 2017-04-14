2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
Carefree ironing, no setting required
Iron any ironable garment from silk, to linen, to cotton, to cashmere...in any order, without having to adjust. Your Philips PerfectCare Iron delivers fast results without risk of burn or shine for all your garments. Truly simple ironing.
Ironing brand
5 bar
220 g steam boost
2.2 L fixed watertank
Carry lock
One perfect setting for all your clothes. Always the perfect combination of steam & temperature because: 1) Advanced Smart Control Processor sets the perfect combination of steam & temperature 2) The ultra powerful cyclonic steam chamber delivers powerful constant steam for all your fabrics
The more steam, the faster the ironing. Consistent powerful steam is generated which penetrates deep inside the garments making ironing faster and better. Steam power can be regulated to fit your needs.
PerfectCare Aqua is with this unique feature: large water tank; it ensures long hours ironing without refill of water tank. It helps make ironing session easier and faster. Excellent design of the fully visible water tank, makes sure you could see through the water level from any angle where you look.
Awards
4.8
of 5
24
Reviews
96%
recommend this product
FraserWayne
14/04/2017
Australia
Verified buyer
Should of gotten one of these years ago.
WHY did I wait so long before getting this. I HATE ironing. This steam station, while ironing is still not enjoying; at least it is pleasant. Massive amount of steam. No playing with settings and regular top ups. It has given me back some of my most precious asset: TIME.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PerfectCare Aqua GC8635/02 Steam generator iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PerfectCare Aqua GC8635/02 Steam generator iron
Glen1910
24/05/2014
Australia
Perfect Iron
I bought this iron after much research. I agree with all the reviews. I absolutely love this iron. So easy to use and light. The steam is strong and just the same as my old broken Laura Star. I would say this is easier to use than the Laura Star and I paid $2000 for that. The Laura Star was difficult to decalcify. It never told you when to do it. I broke the iron that way. Then it was cumbersome. The iron was heavy. It took a long time to heat up. It was not portable and you had to fill up the tank after an hour. It was just not fun. Thank you Philips for making ironing a pleasure now. I absolutely hated ironing and now I love it. I honestly could not live without this iron now. You took all the pain away.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PerfectCare Aqua GC8635/02 Steam generator iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PerfectCare Aqua GC8635/02 Steam generator iron
Janet
26/08/2013
Australia
Light weight and easy to use!
I love the Philips PerfectCare Aqua steam generator, no need to sort the clothes before ironing. The continuous steam makes ironing a breeze and with the large water storage ensures the necessity for limited water refills.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PerfectCare Aqua GC8635/02 Steam generator iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PerfectCare Aqua GC8635/02 Steam generator iron