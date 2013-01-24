Search terms
Carefree ironing, no setting required
Iron any ironable garment from silk, to linen, to cotton, to cashmere...in any order, without having to adjust. Your Philips PerfectCare Iron delivers fast results without risk of burn or shine for all your garments. Truly simple ironing. See all benefits
One perfect setting for all your clothes. Always the perfect combination of steam & temperature because: 1) Advanced Smart Control Processor sets the perfect combination of steam & temperature 2) The ultra powerful cyclonic steam chamber delivers powerful constant steam for all your fabrics
100% easy to use, no adjustment required. You can now iron all ironable garments one after the other, without having to wait or to adjust the iron's temperature dial.
100% safe on all fabrics even the most delicate like silk, cashmere, wool, polyester. Independent iron testing institutes have used PerfectCare on the most sensitive ironable garments and they confirmed the excellence of ironing results.
This iron is tested and approved by independent textile experts institutes for its excellent ironing performance, such as DWI, IWTO, Woolmark. The Woolmark Apparel Care program helps consumers identify quality laundry products that are approved by The Woolmark Company for use on wool products. Philips with its exclusive OptimalTEMP technology has been so far the only brand able to be certified with the Gold standard from Woolmark. You can be confident that the Woolmark-approved apparel care products are ideally suited for any wool garments.
The more steam, the faster the ironing. Consistent powerful steam is generated which penetrates deep inside the garments making ironing faster and better. Steam power can be regulated to fit your needs.
PerfectCare Aqua is with this unique feature: large water tank; it ensures long hours ironing without refill of water tank. It helps make ironing session easier and faster. Excellent design of the fully visible water tank, makes sure you could see through the water level from any angle where you look.
The Philips innovative OptimalTEMP technology guarantees no burn on all ironable fabrics. During ironing, no need to put your iron back to the base station, just leave the hot iron soleplate directly on the garments or cotton ironing board cover without additional resting accessory. It will not damage any of your ironable garments, neither the board. This makes your ironing easier with less wrist efforts.
Ultra long lasting steam performance: Philips' exclusive Easy De-Calc function provides the ideal way to get rid of limescale and extend the lifetime of your steam generator iron. Your iron will remind you with light and sound when to perform cleaning. Only when your appliance is cold, simply open the Easy De-Calc knob , and collect the dirty water and scale in a cup.
New SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.
Lock your Philips steam iron securely and carry your pressurised steam generator easily.
100% fast on the toughest fabrics, no other steam generator is faster from start to finish.
Fast & powerful crease removal
Easy to use
Calc management
Technical specifications
GC240/05
GC026/00