    PerfectCare Aqua

    Steam generator iron

    GC8635/02
      Carefree ironing, no setting required

      Iron any ironable garment from silk, to linen, to cotton, to cashmere...in any order, without having to adjust. Your Philips PerfectCare Iron delivers fast results without risk of burn or shine for all your garments. Truly simple ironing. See all benefits

      PerfectCare Aqua Steam generator iron

      Carefree ironing, no setting required

      Iron any ironable garment from silk, to linen, to cotton, to cashmere...in any order, without having to adjust. Your Philips PerfectCare Iron delivers fast results without risk of burn or shine for all your garments. Truly simple ironing. See all benefits

        Steam generator iron

        Carefree ironing, no setting required

        With OptimalTemp and 2.2L fully visible watertank

        • 5 bar
        • 220 g steam boost
        • 2.2 L fixed watertank
        • Carry lock
        OptimalTemp: The perfect combination of steam & temperature

        OptimalTemp: The perfect combination of steam & temperature

        One perfect setting for all your clothes. Always the perfect combination of steam & temperature because: 1) Advanced Smart Control Processor sets the perfect combination of steam & temperature 2) The ultra powerful cyclonic steam chamber delivers powerful constant steam for all your fabrics

        100% easy to use, no adjustment required

        100% easy to use, no adjustment required

        100% easy to use, no adjustment required. You can now iron all ironable garments one after the other, without having to wait or to adjust the iron's temperature dial.

        100% safe on all ironable garments

        100% safe on all ironable garments

        100% safe on all fabrics even the most delicate like silk, cashmere, wool, polyester. Independent iron testing institutes have used PerfectCare on the most sensitive ironable garments and they confirmed the excellence of ironing results.

        Tested and approved by independent textile experts

        Tested and approved by independent textile experts

        This iron is tested and approved by independent textile experts institutes for its excellent ironing performance, such as DWI, IWTO, Woolmark. The Woolmark Apparel Care program helps consumers identify quality laundry products that are approved by The Woolmark Company for use on wool products. Philips with its exclusive OptimalTEMP technology has been so far the only brand able to be certified with the Gold standard from Woolmark. You can be confident that the Woolmark-approved apparel care products are ideally suited for any wool garments.

        Up to 5 bar pressure

        Up to 5 bar pressure

        The more steam, the faster the ironing.  Consistent powerful steam is generated which penetrates deep inside the garments making ironing faster and better. Steam power can be regulated to fit your needs.

        Large 2.2L fully visible water tank

        Large 2.2L fully visible water tank

        PerfectCare Aqua is with this unique feature: large water tank; it ensures long hours ironing without refill of water tank. It helps make ironing session easier and faster. Excellent design of the fully visible water tank, makes sure you could see through the water level from any angle where you look.

        Safe to leave the hot soleplate on the ironing board

        Safe to leave the hot soleplate on the ironing board

        The Philips innovative OptimalTEMP technology guarantees no burn on all ironable fabrics. During ironing, no need to put your iron back to the base station, just leave the hot iron soleplate directly on the garments or cotton ironing board cover without additional resting accessory. It will not damage any of your ironable garments, neither the board. This makes your ironing easier with less wrist efforts.

        Descale effectively and easily your appliance to prolong it

        Descale effectively and easily your appliance to prolong it

        Ultra long lasting steam performance: Philips' exclusive Easy De-Calc function provides the ideal way to get rid of limescale and extend the lifetime of your steam generator iron. Your iron will remind you with light and sound when to perform cleaning. Only when your appliance is cold, simply open the Easy De-Calc knob , and collect the dirty water and scale in a cup.

        New SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

        New SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

        New SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.

        Lock your iron securely and carry your appliance easily

        Lock your iron securely and carry your appliance easily

        Lock your Philips steam iron securely and carry your pressurised steam generator easily.

        100% fast on all fabrics, no other iron is faster

        100% fast on the toughest fabrics, no other steam generator is faster from start to finish.

        Technical Specifications

        • Fast & powerful crease removal

          Soleplate
          SteamGlide
          OptimalTEMP technology
          Yes
          Steam output
          Yes
          Steam boost
          220  g
          Vertical steaming
          Yes
          Pressure
          Up to 5
          Steam tip
          Yes
          Power
          2400  W

        • Easy to use

          Water tank capacity
          2200  ml
          Filling and emptying water
          Extra large filling hole
          Refill any time
          Yes
          Safety auto off
          Yes
          Storage solution
          Carry lock
          Hose storage
          Hose storage compartment
          Power cord length
          1.8  m
          Hose length
          1.6  m
          Safe for all fabrics
          Even for delicates like silks
          Low water alarm
          yes
          Heat up time
          2  min
          Cord freedom (swivel)
          180 degree cord freedom

        • Calc management

          Suitable for tap water
          Yes
          Calc clean solution
          Easy De-calc
          Calc clean reminder
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Product dimensions
          36.2 x 27 x 26.3  cm
          Weight of iron
          1  kg
          Weight of iron + base
          4.5  kg

