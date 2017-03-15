2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
Great results, minimum effort
Powerful yet surprisingly convenient iron. This Philips ironing system produces continuous steam with high pressure. The large detachable watertank you can refill at any time and anywhere, making ironing fast and easy.
Ironing brand
1.6 L
AUTO CORD
The more steam, the faster the ironing. Consistent powerful steam is generated which penetrates deep inside the garments making ironing faster and better. Steam power can be regulated to fit your needs.
The more steam, the faster the ironing. The unique technology in a Philips steam generator iron generates powerful steam making ironing easier, better and faster.
The ergonomic design of the iron facilitates comfortable ironing by putting less strain on the wrist. The upward sloping handle ensures a natural position reducing strain during ironing. The iron design also prevents the repetitive movements caused by placing an iron on its heel. The iron is light (1.2kg) for an easy & confortable ironing experience.
Awards
4.7
of 5
29
Reviews
96%
recommend this product
zenab
15/03/2017
Australia
great
i've been using this model for a while now.Because its very easy,safe fot children but recently im having problem with the iron.The iron leaks water whenever i use the steam
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 8500 series GC8560 Pressurised steam generator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 8500 series GC8560 Pressurised steam generator
Helen40
11/06/2014
Australia
Great, easy to use
Great product, efficient, easy to use, makes ironing a pleasure for the whole family
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 8500 series GC8560 Pressurised steam generator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 8500 series GC8560 Pressurised steam generator
BOB8
23/07/2012
United Kingdom
I like my iron
I bought it last year and its great to use For my loads of iron it perfact do the whole Lot in an hour or two easy to handel the Cord and wire continuous refill of water and temp control So i ll definetly recommend a friend
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 8500 series GC8560 Pressurised steam generator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 8500 series GC8560 Pressurised steam generator