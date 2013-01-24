Home
    Pressurised steam generator

    GC8560
    Great results, minimum effort
      Pressurised steam generator

      GC8560
      Great results, minimum effort

      Powerful yet surprisingly convenient iron. This Philips ironing system produces continuous steam with high pressure. The large detachable watertank you can refill at any time and anywhere, making ironing fast and easy.

        Great results, minimum effort

        Iron without compromise

        • 1.6 L
        • AUTO CORD
        Ergonomically and lightweight 1.2kg iron

        Ergonomically and lightweight 1.2kg iron

        The ergonomic design of the iron facilitates comfortable ironing by putting less strain on the wrist. The upward sloping handle ensures a natural position reducing strain during ironing. The iron design also prevents the repetitive movements caused by placing an iron on its heel. The iron is light (1.2kg) for an easy & confortable ironing experience.

        Save 20% energy and 40% water consumption

        Save 20% energy and 40% water consumption

        Save 20% energy and 40% water consumption by selecting the eco-setting on your Philips Iron. The eco-setting offers the most energy efficient way to obtain perfect ironing results.

        Up to 5 bar pressure

        Up to 5 bar pressure

        The more steam, the faster the ironing.  Consistent powerful steam is generated which penetrates deep inside the garments making ironing faster and better. Steam power can be regulated to fit your needs.

        Continuous steam up to 120 g/min

        Continuous steam up to 120 g/min

        The more steam, the faster the ironing. The unique technology in a Philips steam generator iron generates powerful steam making ironing easier, better and faster.

        Easy one touch cord storage- just press the button

        Easy one touch cord storage- just press the button

        Thanks to the automatic cord winder, you can just press the button to automatically retract the powercord.

        Detachable 1.6 L watertank

        Detachable 1.6 L watertank

        A large watertank capacity enables you to iron with steam without having to refill. The tank can hold a large amount of water so you can iron up to 3 hours uninterrupted. Being detachable, you can easily re-fill the tank any time. It gives you endless, powerful steam.

        Permanent anti-calc tablets inside delay scale build up

        Permanent anti-calc tablets inside delay scale build up

        Permanent anti-calc tablets delay the formation of scale build up ensuring better protection for your system iron

        Steam boost up to 200 g

        Steam boost up to 200 g

        The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

        Easy rinsing without accessories

        In order to improve the lifetime of your system iron we recommend to rinse the inside of your system base. This has been made easily accessible with the easy rinse knob. You don`t need any accessories to rinse your system iron.

        Technical Specifications

        • Fast & powerful crease removal

          Soleplate
          SteamGlide
          Steam output
          Yes
          Continuous steam output
          120  g/min
          Steam boost
          200  g
          Vertical steaming
          Yes
          Pressure
          Up to 5
          Variable steam settings
          Yes
          Steam tip
          Yes
          Power
          2200  W

        • Easy to use

          Water tank capacity
          1600  ml
          Filling and emptying water
          Detachable water tank
          Refill any time
          Yes
          Heat up time
          2  min
          Storage solution
          Carry lock
          Hose storage
          Hose clip
          Cord storage
          Automatic cord winder
          Power cord length
          1.8  m
          Cord freedom (swivel)
          180 degree cord freedom
          Hose length
          1.9  m

        • Sustainability

          Energy saving
          20% energy reduction

        • Calc management

          Suitable for tap water
          Yes
          Calc clean solution
          Anti-calc tablets + rinsing
          Calc clean reminder
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          220 - 240  V
          Weight of iron
          1.2  kg
          Weight of iron + base
          5.5  kg

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

