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    • Great results, minimum effort Great results, minimum effort Great results, minimum effort

      Pressurised steam generator

      GC8280/02

      Great results, minimum effort

      Powerful yet surprisingly compact, this ironing system produces non-stop high steam with high pressure, making ironing fast and easy. Thanks to the 1.4 liter detachable water tank, you can iron for hours without interruption.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Pressurised steam generator

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      Great results, minimum effort

      Endless, powerful steam with 1.4 liter water tank

      Up to 5 bar pressure

      Up to 5 bar pressure

      The more steam, the faster the ironing.  Consistent powerful steam is generated which penetrates deep inside the garments making ironing faster and better. Steam power can be regulated to fit your needs.

      Xtra large detachable 1.4 liter water tank

      Xtra large detachable 1.4 liter water tank

      To make ironing effortless you need a lot of steam. High steam output means a lot of refilling. The extra large 1.4 l water tank reduces the need of refilling.

      Ready to use in 2 minutes with unlimited refill

      Ready to use in 2 minutes with unlimited refill

      Steam is ready to use in 2min and can be refilled at anytime during ironing.

      SteamGlide soleplate for powerful steam and superb gliding

      SteamGlide soleplate for powerful steam and superb gliding

      This specially designed soleplate combines superior ceramic coating for superior gliding on all fabrics and carefully designed vents for powerful crease removal.

      Steam tip lets you iron right into hard-to-reach areas

      The unique steam tip combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special steam slots in the tip to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.

      Continuous steam up to 140 g/min for fast crease removal

      Continuous steam output up to 140 g/min thanks to the small amounts of water that are pumped into the boiler each time. For perfect and fast crease removal.

      LCD display to easily change settings

      LCD display to easily change settings.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Frequency
        50-60
        Voltage
        220 - 240
        Boiler wattage
        1200
        Iron wattage
        800

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product weight
        6,06
        Product dimensions
        350 x 350 x 250

      • Easy to use

        Control
        • Temperature ready light
        • Variable steam settings
        Reaching tricky areas
        • Button groove
        • Steam tip
        Easy to set up and store
        • Easy cord and hose storage
        • Extra-large water inlet
        Water tank
        Crystal clear

      • Smooth gliding

        Soleplate
        SteamGlide soleplate

      • Comfortable ironing

        Cord length
        2,5  m
        Additional comfort
        • Iron lock
        • Steam trigger lock
        Anti-scale management
        Easy Rinse
        Hose length
        • 1,9  m
        • 1.9  m
        No leakage
        Drip-stop system
        Safe in use
        • Automatic shut-off when iron is left unattended
        • Overheat safety stop
        • Programmable safety shut-off
        Suitable for tap water
        Yes

      • Crease removal

        Vertical Steam
        Continuous vertical steam
        Soleplate
        Optimal vent pattern

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