Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Great results, minimum effort
Powerful yet surprisingly compact, this ironing system produces non-stop high steam with high pressure, making ironing fast and easy. Thanks to the 1.4 liter detachable water tank, you can iron for hours without interruption.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Great results, minimum effort
Powerful yet surprisingly compact, this ironing system produces non-stop high steam with high pressure, making ironing fast and easy. Thanks to the 1.4 liter detachable water tank, you can iron for hours without interruption.
Great results, minimum effort
Powerful yet surprisingly compact, this ironing system produces non-stop high steam with high pressure, making ironing fast and easy. Thanks to the 1.4 liter detachable water tank, you can iron for hours without interruption.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Great results, minimum effort
Powerful yet surprisingly compact, this ironing system produces non-stop high steam with high pressure, making ironing fast and easy. Thanks to the 1.4 liter detachable water tank, you can iron for hours without interruption.
This specially designed soleplate combines superior ceramic coating for superior gliding on all fabrics and carefully designed vents for powerful crease removal.
The more steam, the faster the ironing. Consistent powerful steam is generated which penetrates deep inside the garments making ironing faster and better. Steam power can be regulated to fit your needs.
To make ironing effortless you need a lot of steam. High steam output means a lot of refilling. The extra large 1.4 l water tank reduces the need of refilling.
Steam is ready to use in 2min and can be refilled at anytime during ironing.
The unique steam tip combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special steam slots in the tip to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.
Continuous steam output up to 140 g/min thanks to the small amounts of water that are pumped into the boiler each time. For perfect and fast crease removal.
LCD display to easily change settings.
Comfortable ironing
Crease removal
Easy to use
Smooth gliding
Technical specifications
Weight and dimensions