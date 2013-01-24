Home
    Pressurised steam generator

    GC8080
    Powerful ironing with pressurized steam
      Pressurised steam generator

      GC8080
      Powerful ironing with pressurized steam

      Pressurised steam generator

      Powerful ironing with pressurized steam

      Powerful ironing with pressurized steam

      Pressurised steam generator

      Powerful ironing with pressurized steam

        Pressurised steam generator

        Powerful ironing with pressurized steam

        Refill any time the detachable watertank

        Continuous steam up to 120 g/min

        Continuous steam up to 120 g/min

        The more steam, the faster the ironing. The unique technology in a Philips steam generator iron generates powerful steam making ironing easier, better and faster.

        Lightweight iron for effortless ironing

        The iron is only 1.2 kg making ironing easy and effortless.

        Technical Specifications

        • Comfortable ironing

          Anti-scale management
          Easy Rinse
          Hose length
          1,9  m
          Suitable for tap water
          Yes

        • Crease removal

          Soleplate
          Optimal vent pattern
          Vertical Steam
          Continuous vertical steam

        • Easy to use

          Reaching tricky areas
          • Button groove
          • Steam tip

