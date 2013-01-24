Home
      Iron faster with 2x more steam*

      Powerful, continuous steam works faster than a steam iron - with no temperature or steam settings required thanks to OptimalTEMP technology. Compact and lightweight for easy storage.

        Iron faster with 2x more steam*

        Guaranteed not to burn*

        • Max 6 bar pump pressure
        • Up to 360 g steam boost
        • 1.3 L fixed water tank
        • Compact design
        Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

        Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

        Strong, continuous steam tackles even the thickest fabrics with ease. Watch stubborn creases melt away with an extra steam boost just where you need it. This extra steam is perfect for vertical steaming to refresh clothes and curtains, too.

        OptimalTEMP technology, no temperature settings required

        OptimalTEMP technology, no temperature settings required

        Iron everything from jeans to silk without adjusting the temperature. Thanks to OptimalTEMP, no dial or settings are needed. So there’s no more pre-sorting the laundry, or waiting for the iron to heat up and cool down. You're ready for any fabric, anytime

        No burns – guaranteed

        No burns – guaranteed

        Thanks to OptimalTEMP technology, we guarantee this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric. You can even leave it resting face down on your clothes or ironing board. No burns, no shine. Guaranteed.

        Large tank for long use

        Large tank for long use

        A 1.3-liter transparent tank gives you more than 1 hour of continuous use. See clearly how much water is left and refill easily at any time under the tap through the large filling door.

        Calc-clean container included — no cartridges, no extra cost

        Calc-clean container included — no cartridges, no extra cost

        Our built in descaling system, Smart Calc Clean reminds you when you need to descale. It includes a container to make descaling easy. This means no cartridges are required and no additional costs.

        Lightweight and compact for easy use and storage

        Lightweight and compact for easy use and storage

        The lightweight, compact size is perfect for storage and fits conveniently on your ironing board. Exclusive ProVelocity technology makes our steam generators smaller and more compact than ever.

        SteamGlide soleplate for superior gliding

        SteamGlide soleplate for superior gliding

        Our exclusive SteamGlide soleplate moves smoothly over any fabric. A durable, 5-layer coating – including anti-corrosive base – makes it last longer. Non-stick, scratch-resistant and easy to keep clean.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technology

          For all ironable fabrics
          Yes
          No burns
          Yes
          No temperature settings needed
          Yes
          ProVelocity steam engine
          Yes

        • Fast crease removal

          Continuous steam
          Up to 120  g/min
          Power
          2400  W
          Pressure
          Max 6 bar pump
          Ready to use
          2  min
          Steam boost
          Up to 360  g
          Steam-on-demand
          Yes
          Vertical steam
          Yes
          Voltage
          220-240  V

        • Easy to use

          Safe on all ironable fabrics
          Even delicates like silk
          Soleplate gliding performance
          4  stars
          Soleplate name
          SteamGlide
          Water tank capacity
          1300  ml
          Hose length
          1.6  m
          Integrated power plug
          Yes
          Power cord length
          1.65  m
          Precision steam tip
          Yes
          Ready to use
          • Light indicator
          • Sound indicator
          Refill any time during use
          Yes
          Soleplate scratch resistance
          4  stars

        • Scale management

          Descaling and cleaning
          Smart Calc Clean
          Descaling reminder
          • Light
          • Sound
          • no cartridges needed, no extra

        • Accessories included

          Calc clean container
          Yes

        • Storage

          Cord storage
          Cord storage compartment
          Hose storage
          Hose storage compartment

        • Size and weight

          Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
          23.5 x 27 x 39.8  cm
          Product dimensions (WxHxL)
          20.1 x 22.2 x 38.4  cm
          Total weight with packaging
          3,7  kg
          Weight of iron
          1,3  kg
          Weight of iron + base
          2,72  kg

        • Guarantee

          2 year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Green efficiency

          Product packaging
          100% recycable

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

