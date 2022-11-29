2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
Iron faster with 2x more steam*
Powerful, continuous steam works faster than a steam iron - with no temperature or steam settings required thanks to OptimalTEMP technology. Compact and lightweight for easy storage.
Ironing brand
Max 6 bar pump pressure
Up to 360 g steam boost
1.3 L fixed water tank
Compact design
Strong, continuous steam tackles even the thickest fabrics with ease. Watch stubborn creases melt away with an extra steam boost just where you need it. This extra steam is perfect for vertical steaming to refresh clothes and curtains, too.
Iron everything from jeans to silk without adjusting the temperature. Thanks to OptimalTEMP, no dial or settings are needed. So there’s no more pre-sorting the laundry, or waiting for the iron to heat up and cool down. You're ready for any fabric, anytime
Thanks to OptimalTEMP technology, we guarantee this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric. You can even leave it resting face down on your clothes or ironing board. No burns, no shine. Guaranteed.
Awards
4.9
of 5
186
Reviews
99%
recommend this product
RungRun
29/11/2022
ประเทศไทย
รีดเรียบง่าย
ไม่ต้องปรับระดับความร้อน ใช้งานง่าย สะดวก น้ำหนักเบามีถังเก็บน้ำใหญ่พอสมควร
Pros
น้ำหนักเบา
Cons
-
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PerfectCare Compact Essential GC6815/20 เตารีดแรงดันไอน้ำ
Date of Use 2021-10-29
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PerfectCare Compact Essential GC6815/20 เตารีดแรงดันไอน้ำ
Date of Use 2021-10-29
JNJD
29/11/2022
ประเทศไทย
เตารีดที่คุ้มค่าเหมาะแก่การซื้อ
สินค้าคุณภาพดี ได้มาในราคาไม่ถึง4000บาท แถมได้แถมโต๊ะรีดผ้าด้วย การจัดส่งรวดเร็ว สั่ง 11.11ได้รับของ 13.11 การใช้งานง่าย วางไว้ผ้าไม่ไหม้ โต๊ะรีดผ้ามีรอยนิดหน่อยแต่ไม่เป็นปัญหาต่อการใช้งาน
Pros
คุ้มราคา
Cons
มีรอยที่โต๊ะรีดผ้า น่าจะเป็นเพราะการขนส่ง
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PerfectCare Compact Essential GC6815/20 เตารีดแรงดันไอน้ำ
Date of Use 2022-10-29
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PerfectCare Compact Essential GC6815/20 เตารีดแรงดันไอน้ำ
Date of Use 2022-10-29
เยาวเรศ
25/11/2022
ประเทศไทย
รีดง่าย ประหยัดเวลา
ใช้งานแล้ว รีดง่าย ทำให้ประหยัดเวลาในการรีด เรียบไว ขอบสุดๆ
Pros
รีดง่าย
Cons
ถ้าไม่กด ไม่ร้อนมาก
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PerfectCare Compact Essential GC6815/20 เตารีดแรงดันไอน้ำ
Date of Use 2022-10-25
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PerfectCare Compact Essential GC6815/20 เตารีดแรงดันไอน้ำ
Date of Use 2022-10-25
On all ironable fabrics
Compared to Philips steam iron PowerLife
up to 30% energy savings based on IEC 603311, compared to FastCare Compact in MAX temperature setting